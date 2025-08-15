New Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Mystery Gift Is Live, Here’s How to Get It

The Pokemon Company often shares Mystery Gift codes for players that provide free Pokemon, and a new one has just been released for Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet during the 2025 Pokemon World Championships. This code is available to all players, but will only remain active until August 23rd. After this, players cannot redeem the code, so time is of the essence. While there have been many Mystery Gift distributions in the past, this one is especially interesting because of the Pokemon it gives to players, one that has won the 2024 Pokemon World Championships.

The latest Mystery Gift code for Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet is W0RLDSARM0RTA1L. Redeeming this code rewards players with a Farigiraf used by competitor Luca Ceribelli. Ceribelli’s Farigiraf is one of the Pokemon on his team that allowed him to claim victory during the 2024 Pokemon World Championships, showcasing the power of this Normal and Psychic-type Pokemon.

How to Claim Mystery Gifts in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Mystery Gifts can be redeemed in the in-game menu in Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet. First, players must pause the game. The next step is to open the Poke Portal and navigate to the Mystery Gift tab. Select this and choose the “Get With Code/Password” option. Then, simply input the code above, and you can claim Ceribelli’s Farigiraf. Ensure you are connected to the internet before proceeding, or it will not work.

Farigiraf is often used as a Trick Room setter in Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet. It also functions as a deterrent for priority moves thanks to its Armor Tail ability. But outside of this, it can provide utility and support in many different ways. Thanks to all this, Farigiraf slots into practically any competitive team and can be useful.

The 2025 Pokemon World Championships start today, August 15th, and will run through the weekend. Fan favorites like Wolfe Glick, Marco Silva, and Michael Kelsch have all entered and are among those expected to take the win home. Farigiraf will likely see a fair bit of use throughout the tournament, showcasing just how strong the Pokemon remains in the meta roughly one year later.

With Generation 10 on the horizon and Pokemon Champions launching next year, this may be the last tournament for Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet. There will likely be more Mystery Gift codes, at least until the new games launch.