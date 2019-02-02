How to Watch: ‘Fortnite’ Marshmello In-Game Concert

The Showtime challenges in Fortnite are now live and for those that are fans of Marshmello, the in-game concert kicking off today is something that shouldn’t be missed.

The show in the popular Battle Royale title from Epic Games will kick off at Pleasant Park today at 2 PM ET, 11 AM PT. Marshmello himself has been hyping up the event over on his own social media channels, making fans of his even more excited to see what he has to offer in the online game.

Drop into Pleasant Park in @FortniteGame this Saturday for a special set 👀 pic.twitter.com/yDNX2IHNpp — marshmello (@marshmellomusic) January 31, 2019

Want to earn some special rewards before the big show kicks off? Here’s what you need to do in order to unlock a special spray, emote, and PIckaxe all themed to the stylings of Marshmello:

Search a Showtime poster – 0/1

Visit the Showtime venue – 0/1

Use ‘Keep It Mello’ at a trucker’s oasis, ice cream parlor, and a frozen lake – 0/3

From the new skin that is available now in the Item Shop, to the new rewards mentioned above, it’s just one more event in a long list of Fortnite showdowns which is just one of the many reasons why so many continue to enjoy the free-to-play online game.

The new event will also not be platform specific, so yes — even mobile users can get in on the fun!

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and select mobile devices. Will you be tuning into the latest event, or is Marshmello just not your thing? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, or hit me over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

