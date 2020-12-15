How to Watch the New Nintendo Indie World Showcase

Nintendo is set to share a new Indie World Showcase today at noon ET/9AM PT featuring updates and announcements for indie video games coming to Nintendo Switch. Because this is an Indie World Showcase and not, say, a traditional Nintendo Direct, don't expect to learn about the next Mario or Zelda title, but just about anything else could be on the table barring first-party titles.

The whole thing is expected to last just 15 minutes, but that doesn't necessarily mean anything about the quality or quantity of announcements and updates. It's also unclear if it'll be a live stream or simply a video that releases at the time as Nintendo has done both in the past. Whatever the case, there isn't long to wait. We've also embedded the YouTube version above for folks to follow along.

Ring in the holidays with a new #IndieWorld Showcase on Tuesday, Dec. 15 at 9 a.m. PT! Tune in for roughly 15 minutes of updates and new announcements on indie games coming to #NintendoSwitch from our global partners. Watch it here: https://t.co/N3Dhh3zIU8 pic.twitter.com/X7k2M6Ke0V — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 14, 2020

As noted above, the new Nintendo Indie World Showcase is set to drop at noon ET/9AM PT. It will include about 15 minutes of updates and announcements for Nintendo Switch indie games. The Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite are currently available wherever such things are sold, assuming you can find them in stock. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Nintendo right here.

