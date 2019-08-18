Nintendo Announces Nintendo Switch Indie Games Livestream

Nintendo has announced that it will reveal a whole bunch of details for Nintendo Switch indie games early tomorrow, August 19th, via livestream. This, of course, being the week of Gamescom 2019, the biggest video game convention in Europe, means that the video showcases will likely include new announcements in addition to further details for previously announced video games.

More specifically, Nintendo is calling this livestream the “Indie World video showcase,” and it will feature about 20 or so minutes of information on indie games that are set to appear on Nintendo Switch. It will begin at 9am ET, meaning it should conclude around 9:20am ET barring any sort of stingers or additional footage. Typically, Nintendo is just about on the money when it comes to these time estimates, however.

Tune in Monday, Aug. 19 at 6am PT / 9am ET for an all-new, livestreamed #IndieWorld video showcase, featuring roughly 20 minutes of information on indie games coming to #NintendoSwitch! 🎥 https://t.co/eKgALlxRw0 pic.twitter.com/5XKrzsp049 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 16, 2019

The livestream, which is embedded above, should begin working at the appropriate time. It remains to be seen if any of the video games showcased therein will be available at Gamescom 2019 or otherwise revealed at the show. It’s worth noting that Geoff Keighley’s Gamescom: Opening Night Live show is set to take place tomorrow night as well, and could potentially see some content overlap with the Indie World stream.

