The Game Awards: How to Watch, When It Starts, and What to Expect

The Game Awards are tonight! The event, produced and hosted by Geoff Keighley, is ostensibly designed to hand out awards for various categories every year much like say the Oscars or Emmy Awards, but it has also become known for being an event where various publishers and developers can make giant announcements. Last year, for example, The Game Awards included the reveal of the Xbox Series X. We've compiled everything you need to know about this year's The Game Awards in one place so that you will know how and when to watch it as well as what sort of things to expect!

When does The Game Awards start and when does it end?

The Game Awards is officially set to start today at 7PM ET/4PM PT. There will be, however, a 30-minute pre-show where various announcements will be made. If this year is anything like previous years, expect the whole event to last around three hours total with announcements peppered between awards.

How can I watch it?

We've embedded the direct YouTube link above so you can watch right here, actually, but it will also be available on a whole host of different platforms. That includes the likes of Twitch, Twitter, Facebook, and more. The full list of platforms is available right here.

(Photo: The Game Awards)

Who is presenting?

As far as announced appearances go, it is known that Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam will be performing at the event while celebrities of varying degrees like Brie Larson, Christopher Nolan, Gal Gadot, Jacksepticeye, John David Washington, Josef Fares, Keanu Reeves, Nolan North, Reggie Fils-Aime, Stephen A. Smith, Tom Holland, and Troy Baker will be making appearances. There are certainly more than have not been announced.

What are the nominees?

There is a whole long list of them, but we've included the nominees for Game of the Year below:

DOOM Eternal

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Animal Crossing New Horizons

The Last of Us Part II

What sort of announcements will be made?

There are a bunch of different rumors, but confirmed appearances include a new map for Among Us, something from BioWare about the new Dragon Age, a new Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC fighter reveal, and more. Other likely possibilities include something from the Mortal Kombat reboot film, something about the upcoming Uncharted movie, and more. With Vedder performing, it really seems like something about The Last of Us will be announced.

*****

As stated above, The Game Awards is set to kick off later today at 7PM ET/4PM PT. There is expected to be several different announcements made during the event in addition to giving out awards for various categories. You can check out all of our previous coverage of this year's The Game Awards right here.

What do you think about this year's The Game Awards? What do you hope gets revealed? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!