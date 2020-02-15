Original HQ Host Says Game Died Because of Sociopathic Delusion

Yesterday, it was revealed that HQ — the company behind the once mega hit HQ Trivia — is closing down. In the process of the company shuttering, 25 full-time employees are losing their jobs, while others are taking the opportunity to throw some shade at the app maker, such as Scott Rogowsky, the host of HQ Trivia during its height. Taking to Twitter, the former host who rose to prominence alongside the application pointed out that “HQ didn’t die of natural causes,” rather “It was poisoned with a lethal cocktail of incompetence, arrogance, short-sightedness and sociopathic delusion.” Rogowsky doesn’t specify who these remarks are for, but presumably they are aimed at the executives running HQ, who he notably had problems with before leaving the company behind last year to host Change Up on DAZN.

“HQ didn’t die of natural causes,” said Rogowsky. “It was poisoned with a lethal cocktail of incompetence, arrogance, short-sightedness and sociopathic delusion. Saddened to see it finally succumb; sadder still for the good and talented staff abruptly left in the lurch after being gaslit and lied to. I appreciate all the kind messages from my loyal HQties. I share your frustrations and condolences. “

Videos by ComicBook.com

The former HQ host continued:

“I remain forever grateful for the wild ride I took with HQ, from the terrifying lows to the dizzying highs to the creamy middles.”

HQ didn’t die of natural causes. It was poisoned with a lethal cocktail of incompetence, arrogance, short-sightedness & sociopathic delusion. Saddened to see it finally succumb; sadder still for the good & talented staff abruptly left in the lurch after being gaslit and lied to. — OTT’s Scott Rogowsky (@ScottRogowsky) February 15, 2020

For those that missed it: HQ was reportedly close to securing additional investing not only to keep the company alive, but to expand it. However, this fell apart at the last minute while lead investors decided to pull out of funding the company, causing HQ to cease operations and move to dissolution.