Humankind Delayed Once Again

✖

Sega and Amplitude Studios have announced that Humankind, the upcoming historical strategy video game, has been delayed once more. This is just the latest in a series of delays, which has not been an unusual thing given the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on development at many, many studios. While it had previously been set to release on April 22nd for PC, the title is now scheduled to release on August 17th. As for why the new delay, the given reason is the usual: extra time to work on the title and polish it up for release.

"Players have always been at the heart of Amplitude's philosophy," the announcement from Romain de Waubert, Amplitude Studios' Chief Creative Officer, reads in part, "and releasing the game on August 17th will allow us the extra time to keep working with the community and polishing the game for an amazing day one experience."

#HumankindGame will now be releasing on August 17th. Here's some more information on the reasoning behind the delay: pic.twitter.com/ZcAgjVx5sF — Humankind (@humankindgame) March 25, 2021

When it was delayed to 2021 last year, the developer stated that it would go through a series of OpenDev sessions where players would basically be able to play segments of the in-development title. The team will use this extra time to work on accessibility, onboarding, pacing, balancing, diplomacy, and AI, according to the announcement, among others

As noted above, Humankind is now set to release for PC on August 27th. It had previously been set to release on April 22nd. You can check out all of our previous coverage of PC gaming right here.

What do you make of the new delay for Humankind? Are you still interested in picking it up when it does release later this year? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!