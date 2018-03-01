Humble Bundle Hosting Activision Sale, Get Call of Duty Games For a Sweet Price

Humble Bundle doesn’t just have some great bundles on sale every week – it also hosts some great publisher sales where you can get a number of games for a fraction of the price.

This week, it’s hosting an Activision sale, in which you can score deals on various Call of Duty games, as well as Destiny 2 and several other classic titles.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The sale should be going on well through the weekend, so you’ve got time to clean up on a few of these deals. Let’s run down some of the best bargains here:

Destiny 2- $38.99

Destiny 2 Expansion Pass- $34.99

Call of Duty: Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles Edition- $44.99

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- $9.79

Call of Dity: Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles- $19.49

Call of Duty: WWII- $38.99

Call of Duty: WWII Season Pass- $49.99

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines- $4.99

Destiny 2: Digital Deluxe Edition- $69.99

Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare- $9.79

Prototype Franchise Pack- $14.99

Call of Duty: World At War- $9.79

Prototype- $4.99

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare- $29.39

Prototype 2- $9.99

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3- $19.59

Call of Duty: Black Ops- $19.59

Singularity- $7.49

Call of Duty: Infinity Warfare Digital Legacy Edition- $47.99

Call of Duty: Black Ops II- $29.39

Call of Duty: Warchest- $19.49

Call of Duty: Black Ops Bundle- $29.39

Call of Duty: Black Ops II Bundle- $29.39

Call of Duty 2- $9.79

Gun- $4.99

Timeshift- $9.99

Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions Evolved- $7.49

Call of Duty: WWII Digital Deluxe Edition- $74.99

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare – Gold Edition- $29.39

Call of Duty: Ghosts – Gold Edition- $39.59

Call of Duty- $9.79

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Digital Deluxe Edition- $59.99

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Franchise Pack- $68.59

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare – Digital Pro Edition- $48.99

Call of Duty: Black Ops Franchise Bundle- $78.39

Call of Duty: United Offensive- $9.79

Call of Duty: Ghosts – Digital Hardened Edition- $33.99

Call of Duty: Black Ops II – Digital Deluxe Edition- $39.19

3D Ultra Mini Gold Adventures- $2.49

Aces of the Galaxy- $2.49

This is a great opportunity to get your hands on some older Call of Duty games for dirt cheap (or one of the most expensive bundles if you’ve got a tax refund lying around), as well as other titles you may have missed out on, such as Neversoft’s impressive Western title Gun and Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions Evolved. Head on over and check it out!