Grab Fighting Games For Dirt Cheap With Humble Bundle’s Brawler Package

We've got more than enough great fighting games to go around lately, like Dragon Ball FighterZ and Injustice 2. But what if you're stuck on a budget? Not to worry, as Humble Bundle has you covered with its latest packaging of hit games, the Humble Brawler Bundle.

This compilation of beat-em-ups is available for the next two weeks, and offers a stunning amount of variety for PC based brawlers, including a number of games from Arc System Works, the developers of FighterZ. And what's more, you can pay what you want and get some good ones right off the bat, then add some more for just a few extra dollars.

Let's see what you can unlock in this terrific bundle!

Pay What You Want ($1 or More)

First off, you'll score a copy of Skullgirls, the cinematic beat-em-up featuring a variety of inspired characters, going at it in full-blown fisticuffs. It's a beautiful game, and is well worth the investment alone. But, on top of that, you also get two Arc System Works classics – Guilty Gear XX Acore Core Plus R, and BlazBlue: Continuum Shift Extend. That's a lot of beat-em-up action for some change.

$5.22 Or More

If you pay this minimum amount, you'll get your hands on Arcana Heat 3 LOVE MAX!!!!!, an anime-inspired fighting game with quite a few unique female characters; as well as Capcom's crossover hit Street Fighter x Tekken, featuring a number of characters from both popular fighting series, going at it in traditional 2 vs. 2 combat. That's worth a five spot, and you get the other games above as well.

$9 or More

Finally, if you invest in this tier, you'll get the aforementioned games, along with the Arc System Works brawler Guilty Gear Xrd Sign, one of the most beautiful games to date. But you'll also score the indie favorite Rivals of Aether, a Smash Bros.-inspired beat-em-up with several animal characters. Humble Monthly subscribers will also get a $2 Humble Wallet credit for their trouble.

So there you have it. A bunch of great fighting games for under $10, and you'll be helping out Direct Relief and Charity: Water (or another charity of your choice). You'll do some good and get some great games for your trouble. Don't miss out!