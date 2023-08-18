Humble Bundle Summer Sale Discounts Thousands of New Games and Classics

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Humble Bundle routinely offers sizable discounts on PC games for Steam and other platforms, and starting today, it's kicked off yet another round of savings with the Humble Bundle Summer Sale live now. This sale includes some of the bigger games that often get discounts nowadays including The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition as well as cozy hits like Unpacking and newer games such as the Pokemon-like Cassette Beasts. The Summer Sale is only going to be live from now until September 5th, so you'll have until then to get whatever games you want from the sale.

Of course, "bundle" is one of the key parts of Humble Bundle, so it won't just be individual games that'll be discounted for the duration of the Summer Sale. Humble Bundle often groups together similar games to give players discounts on like titles, and the same will be true for this Summer Sale.

Below is a sampling of some of the different discounts that'll be live from now until September 5th when the deal ends. Keep in mind that Humble Bundle's new sale is said to include thousands of games, so if you don't see something here that you've been interested in, there's a good chance that you'll find it or something like it somewhere in the list of discounts.

Humble Bundle: Summer Sale Deals

Blasphemous 2 – 10% off at $26.99

Mario Party Superstars – 30% off at $41.99

Mario Golf: Super Rush – 30% off at $41.99

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition – 70% off at $14.99

Cyberpunk 2077 – 50% off at $29.99

Celeste – 70% off at $5.99

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake – 50% off at $16.70

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy – 70% off at $17.99

Hollow Knight – 50% off at $7.49

Far Cry 6 – Game of the Year Edition – 70% off at $35.99

In addition to this Summer Sale that encompasses tons of discounts, Humble Bundle still has a few bundles live that'll be expiring over the next couple of weeks. One of those is perfect for horror fans given that it's an 11-game Resident Evil bundle that goes for a fraction of what it'd normally cost. If you're planning on playing Starfield, Humble Bundle has you covered there, too, not with a discount on the game itself but with a bundle of other space-faring games to get you ready for Bethesda's new RPG.

Humble Bundle's Summer Sale is live now and will stick around until September 5th.