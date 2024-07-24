Humble Games Lays Off Entire Team in the Wake of “Restructuring”

Humble Games, the developer studio behind popular indie gaming titles like Signalis, Unsighted, Prodeus, Ghost Song, Void Bastards, and many more, has announced restructuring that has resulted in its three dozen team members being laid off. The official announcement on the Humble Games official X (formerly Twitter) followed the news breaking via the former developers, some of whom made posts themselves beforehand expressing their disappointment in the decision. Former Senior QA Analyst Emily Kieffer specifically shared a post on LinkedIn and X where they note that “The game industry is volatile, it’s been inundated by people who only want exponential growth at the expense of making great games with great teams.”

As for Humble Games’ announcement, the post reads:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“In these challenging economic times for indie game publishing, Humble Games has made the difficult but necessary decision to restructure our operations. This decision was not made lightly; it involved much deliberation and careful thought, with the goal of ensuring the stability and support of our developers and ongoing projects. Additionally, the restructuring of operations at Humble Games will have no impact on operations at Humble Bundle.We are acutely aware of the profound impact this decision has on our team members at Humble Games and deeply empathize with everyone affected.”

“Our team’s contributions have been world-class and invaluable, supporting the launch of our games since we started publishing in 2017. We are committed to navigating this transition with as much empathy and understanding as possible.Supporting our development partners and assisting former team members remains our top priority. We are committed to making this transition as smooth as possible for everyone involved. Thank you for your support and compassion during this challenging period. It is deeply appreciated.”

What’s notably not included in the statement is what exactly a restructuring that requires the entire developer team to be laid off entails, and what the “transition” noted in the statement will entail. As is noted by the official post, the Humble Games restructuring will not have an impact on the Humble Bundle. These layoffs at Humble Games are only the latest layoffs in a tumultuous gaming industry this year rife with studio closures and layoffs, with the most recent impacts included Mortal Kombat developers NetherRealm Studios.