Humble Monthly Bundle Revealed For August

July is underway, meaning we’re at a good turning point in the midst of summer. But that isn’t stopping Humble Bundle from celebrating a little ahead with the announcement of its latest Humble Bundle.

The company has revealed its latest bundle, which subscribers can get on board with for just $12 a month. The first three games have been revealed and are downloadable via Steam immediately with more that will be announced closer to the bundle’s deadline at the end of this month.

In addition, the Bundle also supports charity and provides the user with a ten percent discount on all purchases within the Humble Store. So for PC game players, it provides a handful of benefits.

As far as the three PC games that have been introduced with August’s bundle, we’ve broken them down below complete with trailers!

A Hat In Time

In A Hat in Time you play as a tiny space-travelling girl with a big top hat.

You’ll have to live by the prison rules, attending roll call, doing prison jobs and following strict routines; all the while secretly engineering your bid for freedom!

The Escapists 2

Risk it all to breakout from the toughest prisons in the world. Explore the biggest prisons yet, with multiple floors, roofs, vents and underground tunnels.

You’ll have to live by the prison rules, attending roll call, doing prison jobs and following strict routines; all the while secretly engineering your bid for freedom!

Your prison escape antics will take you from the frosty Fort Tundra, a train hurtling through the desert, and even to the final frontier!

Conan Exiles

Conan Exiles is an open world survival game set in the lands of Conan the Barbarian. Survive in a savage world, build a home and a kingdom, and dominate your enemies in epic warfare.

After Conan himself saves your life by cutting you down from the corpse tree, you must quickly learn to survive. Weather scouring sandstorms, shield yourself from intense temperatures, and hunt animals for food and resources. Explore a vast and seamless world, from the burning desert in the south to the snow-capped mountains of the north.

Forge the legacy of your clan as you fight to reclaim and dominate the Exiled Lands. Use the powerful building system to create anything from a small home to entire cities piece by piece. Wage war using swords, bows, siege weapons, and even take control of giant avatars of the gods to crush the homes of your enemies in epic battles.

That’s not a bad way to start the bundle off. And don’t forget there are more games that will be added over the next few weeks. Subscribe here and enjoy the bundle!