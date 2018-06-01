Humble Monthly July Bundle Revealed

Humble Bundle’s next Humble Monthly lineup for the month of July has been revealed, and it’s a doozy! Next month, Humble Monthly subscribers will receive Hearts of Iron IV, Blackwake, and Portal Knights. Keep in mind that those are only the early unlock games and headliners. A batch of other mystery games will also be revealed at the first of next month, and those are very often the most exciting games of the bunch!

This month’s bundle was also just fully revealed. Subscribers knew that they would be receiving Destiny 2, Cook, Serve, Delicious 2, and The Pillars of the Earth, and just moments ago it was also revealed that Styx: Shards of Darkness, Yooka-Laylee, Bear With Me – Collector’s Edition, Acceleration of SUGURI 2, and Subserial Network will also be included.

Humble Monthly continues to be one of the absolute greatest values in gaming. This article is in no way sponsored or endorsed by Humble Bundle, but I can say with confidence that for 12 freaking dollars, you’re not going to find a better collection of games on a monthly basis. There’s always at least one or two major AAA titles, some very recent, included in the sub price, and the surprise games are always worth it! This is one subscription I’ve added to my budget as necessary, along with Netflix and Spotify; it’s just one of those things that I’ve become accustomed to, now.

For those of you wondering about July’s lineup of games, here are a few very brief summaries from their respective Steam pages:

Hearts of Iron IV:

“Victory is at your fingertips! Your ability to lead your nation is your supreme weapon, the strategy game Hearts of Iron IV lets you take command of any nation in World War II; the most engaging conflict in world history.”

Blackwake:

“Blackwake is a multiplayer naval FPS focused on teamwork and cooperation.”

Fire cannons, sink ships or board them with FPS combat

54 Players, small and large ships. Crews up to 13 players

Maintain your ship, make repairs, reload & resupply cannons

A large selection of weapons to snipe, slice and blow away nasty pirates

Captain a vessel through nomination, issue orders to yer’ crew & fight tactically on the sea

3 Game modes of TDM, Siege (fort attack/defend) & Capture the Booty

Navigate maps with variation. Different weather, time of day, avoid volcano eruptions & Icebergs

Customize your Character and Ship by leveling your rank!

Portal Knights

“The world of Elysia needs YOU! Join this cooperative, 3D sandbox action RPG to level up your character, craft epic weapons, conquer enemies in real-time, and build almost anything! Craft your adventure. Forge your hero. Become the ultimate Portal Knight!”