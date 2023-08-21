Hundreds Of Video Games Are Buy 1, Get 1 Free on Amazon
Over 500 games for the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch are B1G1 free.
Amazon is running another huge sale on video games, and it's one of those buy 1, get 1 free deals that we all love to see. Over 500 games for the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch are eligible, and the lineup includes some solid games like Miitopia, Elden Ring, Scarlet Nexus, The Legend of Heroes: Trails From Zero, and more.
You can browse through the entire Amazon B1G1 free deal on video games right here while it lasts. We've highlighted some of the best games from the sale below to get you started.
- Miitopia – Nintendo Switch
-
Astria Ascending – Nintendo Switch
- Elden Ring – PS4 / Xbox Series X
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails From Zero – PS4
- Like a Dragon: Ishin! – PS5
- Farming Simulator 2 - Xbox Series X / Xbox One
- Sonic Frontiers – Xbox Series X / Xbox One
- A Plague Tale: Requiem - PS5
- Steelrising – PS5
- Forespoken – PS5
- Scarlet Nexus – PS5
- Back 4 Blood – PS5/Xbox Series X
Again, you can shop the entire lineup of Amazon B1G1 games right here. If you're interested in PC gaming deals, make sure to check out Humble Bundle's massive Summer Sale. A sample of the eligible games can be found below.
- Blasphemous 2 – 10% off at $26.99
- Mario Party Superstars – 30% off at $41.99
- Mario Golf: Super Rush – 30% off at $41.99
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition – 70% off at $14.99
- Cyberpunk 2077 – 50% off at $29.99
- Celeste – 70% off at $5.99
- SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake – 50% off at $16.70
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy – 70% off at $17.99
- Hollow Knight – 50% off at $7.49
- Far Cry 6 – Game of the Year Edition – 70% off at $35.99