World of Darkness to Bring Back Hunter: The Reckoning Game

Paradox Interactive plans to resurrect Hunter: The Reckoning for its growing line of World of Darkness games. Earlier this month, Paradox Interactive provided World of Darkness fans with an update on some upcoming projects designed to expand the world popularized by Vampire: The Masquerade. One of these projects is a revitalization of Hunter: The Reckoning, a game focused on the humans who fight back against the various monsters and creatures that feast and prey upon humanity. Per the update, the development cycle for Hunter: The Reckoning is almost complete and a launch window is expected to be announced sometime next year. Paradox also confirmed that it was still actively developing a new edition of Werewolf: The Apocalypse as well.

Hunter: The Reckoning was originally launched in 1999 as a horror-themed tabletop RPG that built on the World of Darkness also seen in Vampire: The Masquerade and other tabletop RPGs published by White Wolf Publishing. In the original version of the game, players played as one of the Imbued, hunters granted powers to fight off the various monsters that inhabited the world. The game was considered one of the more popular in the World of Darkness line and it eventually spawned three video game adaptations.

Paradox Interactive confirmed that they were making some tweaks to the Hunter: The Reckoning experience. For one, players will no longer play as an Imbued human, but instead as a “normal” human who has to rely on gathering information if they want to survive. Additionally, players won’t be associated with one of the Hunter organizations seen in Vampire: The Masquerade; instead, they’ll join a street-level group with little knowledge of the supernatural. Larger hunter organizations are positioned as secondary antagonists in the new version of Hunter: The Reckoning, as they represent the tools of an unjust status quo.

Describing the new version of Hunter: The Reckoning, Creative Lead Justin Achilli noted that the game was unique in that it “gives hope to humanity.” Despite the obviously violent themes, Achilli stated that there’s an aspirational element to the game, as it “shows that the things you do can change the world for the better.”

Expect more news about Hunter: The Reckoning soon.