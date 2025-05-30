New Hunter x Hunter Game Playable Now Ahead of Release

Hunter x Hunter fans are used to waiting for new things, as the series has seen quite a few delays over the years. However, for once, they’ll be able to check out something new for the franchise earlier than anticipated. Arc System Works, well known for its anime fighting games, is working with developer Bushiroad Games for the new 3v3 fighting game, Hunter x Hunter Nen x Impact. The 2D fighter officially comes out on July 16th, but a new free demo lets gamers get a taste of the Hunter x Hunter fighting game action early.

On May 30th, the Hunter x Hunter Nen x Impact demo went live on Steam. Gamers can download it to their library and check out the new fighting game for free ahead of the full release. The trial version of the game will let players try out six characters and a few select gaming modes to get a feel for the first-ever Hunter x Hunter fighting game. The demo is only available on Steam for now. However, the post from the Hunter x Hunter Nen x Impact X account revealed plans for a PS5 demo “at a later date.” So, it’s likely PS5 gamers will also get a free trial of the new game before its July 16th release.

The upcoming Hunter x Hunter video game features a 3v3 tag-team battle mechanic that mirrors the fights seen in the anime. Each character has their own unique abilities, so gamers will need to combine them to create the perfect team. And yes, you can engage in multiplayer online battles against other players or enjoy single-player story modes and more. While not all of that content will be available in the demo, it is still a decent sample of what the full game has to offer.

Hunter x Hunter Nen x Impact Pre-Order Details and Platforms

If you like what you see in the free demo for Hunter x Hunter Nen x Impact, don’t worry, pre-orders are already live for both the standard and deluxe versions. Here’s what to keep in mind if you’re thinking about hitting that pre-order button.

Arc System Works’ new Hunter x Hunter fighting game will launch for PS5, Nintendo Switch, and Steam on July 16th, 2025. Alas, cross-platform play isn’t supported at launch, so you’ll want to check in with your friends if you’re planning to battle against them. The Standard Version of the game costs $59.99, while the Deluxe Edition will cost you $74.99. Pre-ordering either edition will get you a character color variation for Hisoka. Meanwhile, you’ll need to buy the Deluxe Edition if you want 48 hours of Early Access for the full game.

Combat in Hunter x Hunter Nen x Impact

Along with Early Access, the Hunter x Hunter Nen x Impact Deluxe Edition includes a few more perks. The higher price bracket gets you the Season 1 pass, additional playable characters, and an alternate costume for Chrollo. Various characters will release as part of the Season Pass over time, starting in Fall 2025.

To see whether this game should hit your pre-order list, check out the free demo on Steam and, soon, on PS5. There is no end date listed for the demo, so it may be available at least until Hunter X Hunter Nen x Impact releases later this year.