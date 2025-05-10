New Game from Dragon Ball FighterZ Creators Leaks

There have been several solid Dragon Ball video games over the years, but few have had quite the critical and fan reception of 2018’s Dragon Ball FighterZ. This 2.5D game from Arc System Works earned The Game Award for Best Fighting Game during its release year, and boasts an impressive Very Positive rating on Steam to this day. Whether you’re a big Dragon Ball fan or not, it’s clear that Arc System Works knows its way around a solid video game. And now, based on a new leak, it looks like the studio may be about to announce their next new title.

Arc System Works is well-known for its fighting games, including anime-inspired titles like Dragon Ball FighterZ. The publisher has a few upcoming titles lined up for 2025 already, including a new HunterxHunter NenxImpact 2D fighting game from developer partner Bushiroad Games, slated for July 17th. As for the Arc System Works development studio, they’ve got the upcoming release Double Dragon Revive set to arrive in October 2025. Now, according to @XOX_LEAK, we might be looking at a brand new game coming out in November. This leaker is typically a pretty reliable source of information, with a decent track record for breaking video game news.

New Arc System Works (e.g. Guilty Gear Strive) Game coming:



New Game: Codename Watari

Target Release: November 25 (Subject to change)

Engine: Unreal Engine 5.4

There’s not a ton of information to go on here, but there are a few details that have players speculating about what the game could be. The new title’s codename is Watari, and its only known platform will be the Switch 2. It is also reportedly being developed using Unreal Engine 5.4, with a target release for November 25th. With that information, alongside Arc System Works’ track record for anime tie-in games, gamers are already thinking ahead to what this alleged new game might be.

Fans Hope for Another Big Anime Crossover from Arc System Works

In response to this leaked intel, gamers have been quick to speculate, hope, and dream about what the unconfirmed new game from Arc System Works might be. For some, the code name “Watari” brings to mind the character from Death Note, leading some to speculate the game could be related to the anime in some way. Death Note did recently get a new game with 2024’s Death Note Killer Within, but that game was quite a different style from what Arc System Works usually does. So, that doesn’t necessarily rule out the possibility.

Others are really hoping to see Arc make a One Piece video game. There have been several One Piece games over the years, so that’s not entirely out of the question. With only a couple of years since One Piece Odyssey, this franchise may not seem like the most likely candidate. However, one of Arc System Works’ co-creators on Dragon Ball FighterZ has previously made comments about wanting to create a One Piece fighter, so it’s still a distinct possibility.

Of course, with the success of the studio’s Dragon Ball FighterZ, some fans also suspect a sequel could be in the works. At any rate, most gamers seem to be hoping for an anime collab title of some sort, which makes sense given Arc’s history with these kinds of games.

Another detail that fans are latching onto with this leak is the Nintendo Switch 2 as the only confirmed platform. With games like The Duskbloods already lined up as somewhat surprising Switch 2 exclusives, this could potentially point to yet another big game that plans to release for Nintendo’s new console before any others.

For now, we don’t have any confirmation from Arc System Works about a new game this November. So, while @XOX_LEAK has a solid track record, this is still just a rumor for now. If and when Arc System Works decides to share the news, we’ll hopefully learn a bit more about this reported project then.