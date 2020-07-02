Hyper Scape: Ubisoft Reveals New Battle Royale Game via Twitch

Ubisoft today officially revealed its new free-to-play battle royale video game, Hyper Scape, in a somewhat unusual manner. Rather than simply announcing the game, releasing trailers, conducting betas, and so on, the first serious look at Hyper Scape is thanks to... people actually playing it, right now, over on the streaming platform Twitch. Interested players can go and watch streams now for a chance to earn early access to the video game.

More information is set to be revealed shortly as part of a behind-the-scenes livestream beginning at 2PM ET/11AM PT. Broadly speaking, Hyper Scape certainly looks like a battle royale game in the same vein as its obvious cousins like EA's Apex Legends. And similar to Apex Legends, which pulled a surprise launch with heavy Twitch participation, it would seem that Hyper Scape is absolutely taking advantage of the current climate by pulling as many eyes as possible over to Twitch itself.

Our official #HyperScape livestream starts soon - 11AM Pacific / 2PM Eastern! Tune-in to learn more about an all-new free-to-play battle royale and how to join the Technical Test. — Hyper Scape (@HyperScapeGame) July 2, 2020

Hyper Scape - the first battle royale built exclusively for Twitch - is now live at https://t.co/Ek5RCnFpKp. Connect your Ubisoft account and watch @HyperScapeGame streams for your chance at early-access Drops. pic.twitter.com/hW9OT2Rcvl — Twitch (@Twitch) July 2, 2020

Here's what we know right now: Hyper Scape is a free-to-play battle royale video game from Ubisoft. Twitch streamers are playing right now on PC, and viewers can earn early access via Twitch "Drops." At current, these Drops are limited to PC, which makes it sound like yes, Hyper Scape will also be coming to consoles. We will update this article as more information becomes available.

