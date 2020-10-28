Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Demo Now Available

As revealed during today's surprise Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase, a free demo for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is now available in the Nintendo Switch eShop. While the full title won't be available until it releases in late November, excited fans can get a taste of what's to come from the latest Hyrule Warriors title right now.

The release of the demo itself is actually not all that surprising. Recent leaks pointed to it releasing sooner rather than later. Even so, the release of the new Nintendo Direct Mini itself this morning is a bit of a shock, and while the video -- which you can check out above -- gets into it, there's no telling exactly what all is included in the demo beyond that. "The demo will let players experience the fast-paced action and dramatic cutscenes, which shed light on the events that led to the Great Calamity," Nintendo's press release reads in part.

The final #NintendoDirectMini: Partner Showcase of 2020 is here! Check out new announcements & updates on titles from our publishing & development partners including #NoMoreHeroes 3, plus a look at #BravelyDefault II and #HyruleWarriors: Age of Calamity!https://t.co/AhvLjNbPkv pic.twitter.com/9pqVRZzjxH — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 28, 2020

Here's how Nintendo officially describes the upcoming video game:

"Join the struggle that brought Hyrule to its knees. Learn more about Zelda, the four Champions, the King of Hyrule, and more through dramatic cutscenes as they try to save the kingdom from Calamity. Play the Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity game to see firsthand what happened 100 years ago."

As noted above, the free demo for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is now available on the Nintendo eShop. The full video game is officially set to launch for the Nintendo Switch on November 20th. The original Hyrule Warriors is currently available on Nintendo Switch as Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition. Notably, a sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is also in development, though little is known about the title as of yet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Nintendo right here.

What do you think of what we have seen of Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity so far? Are you excited to check it out the demo? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!