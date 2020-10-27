Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Nintendo Switch Demo Reportedly Leaked

✖

With Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity set to release on Nintendo Switch next month, it seems that a possible demo for the game might be in the works. Apparently, Nintendo Korea's official website revealed the demo's existence ahead of an announcement from the company. Until Nintendo confirms the rumor, fans should take it with a grain of salt, but with Age of Calamity coming on November 20th, it stands to reason that an announcement for the demo would have to come over the next week or so. Until then, fans will just have to wait patiently and hope for the best!

News of the apparent leak comes from the @NintenLeaks Twitter account. No information on a potential release date was provided, but progress will apparently be transferable to the main game, as was the case for the recent Pikmin 3 Deluxe demo. The Tweets can be found below, and translated from Spanish by clicking the "Translate Tweet" option on Twitter.

Nueva información de Hyrule Warriors la era del cataclismo filtrada con una Demo del juego que llegaría a las eShop y un montón de información nueva pic.twitter.com/KXnGUuKElq — 🎃Nintenleaks🎃 (@nintenleaks) October 27, 2020

The previous Hyrule Warriors game was a fairly strong success for Nintendo. Developed by Omega Force, the game featured characters spanning the entire Zelda franchise and gameplay based on the Dynasty Warriors series. Age of Calamity seems all the more exciting, however, given its direct ties to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The new Hyrule Warriors acts as a prequel to that game, giving players the opportunity to uncover more of the storyline, and battle as some of the most beloved characters from Breath of the Wild. As a result, there seems to be a lot of hype surrounding Age of Calamity, and a demo could help win over Zelda fans that might be on the fence about the gameplay.

Given the strong sales of Breath of the Wild, and the fact that Nintendo has worked closely with Omega Force, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity just might be Switch's biggest game of the holiday season. As such, the rumored demo seems like a fairly safe bet.

Are you looking forward to Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity? Would you like to play a demo of the game?