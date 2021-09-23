Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Expansion Pass Wave 2 Trailer, Release Date Revealed

Nintendo revealed a new trailer for the next Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity expansion on Thursday to show off what’s coming next in the spin-off Legend of Zelda game. The next expansion is known as “Wave 2: Guardian of Remembrance,” and while it was originally scheduled to release at some point in November 2021 based on what was listed on Nintendo’s site, it’s now releasing a bit earlier. The second half of the expansion got an October 29th release date and will be available on the Nintendo Switch then for those who purchase the game’s expansion pass.

The trailer revealed during this week’s Nintendo Direct can be seen below for those who missed it when it aired live. Gameplay, artwork, and more from the Wave 2: Guardian of Remembrance expansion can be seen below along with the confirmation of the release date and details about what’ll be included.

The fight against Calamity Ganon continues in Guardian of Remembrance, the second half of the Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Expansion Pass, arriving on 29/10. pic.twitter.com/tbGRESEPT0 — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) September 23, 2021

Those details can be seen below with more information on the additional story, stages, and more.

Wave 2: Guardian of Remembrance

New Story – Battle for Kakarino Village, Battle of Goponga Village, and more

New Stages – Coliseum, and more

Newly Added Playable Characters – Purah & Robbie, and one more

Added actions for existing characters

To get the second expansion, the easiest way to claim the next DLC is to purchase the game’s season pass. That comes with the first DLC called Wave 1: Pulse of the Ancients which included its own list of features and other additions similar to the list above.

“Two waves of downloadable content are coming in the Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Expansion Pass DLC,” Nintendo said about the package. “Newly added characters, stages, and more are all on their way! Purchase this expansion pass to get both waves of DLC as they are released.”

The Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity expansion appeared towards the beginning of the Nintendo Direct presentation amid things like a new Kirby title and teases of more Super Smash Bros. Ultimate news to come in the future. The Nintendo Direct was mostly focused on the games that’ll be releasing for the Nintendo Switch at some point during Winter 2021. While the October release date for the new Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity expansion technically falls outside of that Winter 2021 window, it’s hard to be upset at it coming earlier than expected aside from the fact that it’ll be releasing in an already busy month.