iam8Bit Re-Releasing Two Mega Man Nintendo Classics In Beautiful New Colors

With Mega Man celebrating his 30th anniversary this year, Capcom is pulling out all the stops to pay tribute to the legendary Blue Bomber. As if a slew of classic game re-releases and Mega Man 11 weren’t enough, the publisher has also teamed up with iam8bit to bring two Mega Man classics back in a way that fans will certainly appreciate.

The two had teamed up before with a limited edition Street Fighter II cartridge release, though that hit a slight snag when it was noted that the SNES game could actually cause damage to your system. But it looks like that’s not happening this time around, as both Mega Man 2 and Mega Man X can be yours in beautiful blue form — and fully playable to boot.

First up is the Mega Man 2 30th Anniversary Classic Cartridge, which is going for $100 and is limited to 8,500 units total across two colors — opaque light blue and translucent, glow in the dark blue. You could receive one or the other with the order, along with a special box, “retro pack-in surprises” and an authentic premium instruction booklet with foreword by author Salvatore Pane. You can see the cartridges in the included pics, and, yes, they’re totally blue like Mega Man. You can pre-order the game here.

Let’s say you’re looking for something more on the SNES side of things. No problem, as a special version of Mega Man X is up for grabs as well. Like Mega Man 2, it’ll be limited to 8,500 units and available in either opaque white or glow-in-the-dark blue colors (it’s picked at random for your order), along with the same “retro pack-in surprises,” a beautiful tri-fold box and a premium instruction booklet, this time featuring a foreword from Jirard “The Completionist” Khalil. It too is going for $100, and you can get your orders in here.

Chances are these’ll go quick when they begin shipping in late September, so if you’re any kind of Mega Man devotee, you won’t miss out on either one.

You can get a closer look at the cartridges in the trailer above and the pics. Pair these up with your purchases of Mega Man 11 and the other games and you’re in for quite a Blue Bomber party. (Will there be blue cake?!)