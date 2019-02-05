Ice T Shows Off His ‘Destiny 2’ 650 Guardian While Waiting for ‘The Division 2’

It seems we’re not the only ones anxiously awaiting The Division 2. Rapper / Actor Ice T is pretty vocal on his Twitter about his passion for gaming but his latest tweet resonates with every single Destiny 2 player on his feed.

Gamer Stuff: I beat the breaks off of Destiny 2 Light 650.. Now I’m waiting on Division 2 //t.co/nzmGCBTcmO — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) February 1, 2019

While talking about his wait for Ubisoft’s The Division 2, Ice casually dropped that he’s wrapped his light level 650 Guardian in the Bungie sequel to Destiny. When one follower issued the typical “pics or it didn’t happen” challenge, Ice delivered – he brought the pics. Well, one pic. A very grainy pic, but it’s a pic and it’s impressive!

Gamer Stuff: I just posted that my Guardian on Destiny 2 was at 650… Someone said post a pic……… I wouldn’t lie to ya.. pic.twitter.com/mEoPHMAWTK — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) February 1, 2019

The replies were pretty hilarious too, everybody loves it when Uncle Ice starts talking about gaming:

A fellow Titan I see! pic.twitter.com/wXKoLCYrNd — JoPaWrites (@JoPaWrites) February 2, 2019

Always on the grind 👊 Knock out the Last Word quest if you haven’t, worth it — DrLupo (@DrLupo) February 2, 2019

Although, people were peeping at that Telesto equip — especially after the PvP nerf:

@DFPSheikh17 We got a Telesto user here… 👀 — Sian ⚰ (@blackamnesias) February 1, 2019

I personally started following him religiously on social media when I spotted a Cayde-6 from Destiny 2 statue in a post about Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. The nerdy collector within just couldn’t let it go without saying anything and though I don’t think I’ll ever get to raid with him any time soon, it was a cool little moment in the name of Cayde. That, or I’m just stupidly obsessed with Destiny’s Hunter. Tomato, Tomahto.

Soooo … I see that Cayde 6 statue in the corner @FINALLEVEL … what class do you roll in Destiny 2 and would you raid with me? 👀 — Liana ‘LiLi’ Ruppert (@DirtyEffinHippy) October 14, 2018

With the new year now one month in and a phenomenal line-up of games slated for 2019, we’re excited to see where the adventures of Ice T lead next!

