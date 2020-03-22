Ice T Reveals What He Hates About DOOM Eternal

DOOM Eternal finally released this week on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. Alongside Animal Crossing: New Horizons, it’s the biggest release this year not named Call of Duty: Warzone. And people seem to be enjoying it. Not only is the game’s concurrent launch users higher than its predecessor, it’s reviewing quite well. Depending on the platform, it sits anywhere between 87 or 90 on Metacritic, which isn’t as high as the aforementioned new Animal Crossing game, but does firmly put it in the critically-acclaimed category.

That said, while everyone and their demonic pet parakeet seems to be enjoying the game, Ice T has some criticisms of it. Taking to Twitter, the rapper, producer, and author revealed that’s he enjoying the game, however, he really hates all the jumping in it. As you may know, the few critiques that have been lodged at the game have involved the gameplay elements around its fast-paced shooting. In other words, Ice T isn’t alone here.

Gamer Stuff: DOOM ETERNAL.. I’m enjoying the game.. BUT! I HATE all the Fn jumping!!!!! I had that get that out…. — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) March 22, 2020

In addition to this, many have also pointed out just how challenging the game is. And it is. In fact, on the harder difficulty levels it’s very, very punishing. Of course, some people love this, but many think it’s a bit too much.

DOOM Eternal is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. Meanwhile, later this year the game will come to the Nintendo Switch. When this will happen though, is unclear.

“Hell’s armies have invaded Earth, Become the Slayer in an epic single-player campaign to stop the final destruction of humanity. Also includes Battlemode, a new 2-vs-1 multiplayer experience in which a fully-armed Doom Slayer faces off against two player-controlled demons in a best-of-five round match of intense first-person combat.”

