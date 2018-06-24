Ikaruga Coming To PlayStation 4 This Week

Ahhhh, Ikaruga. Treasure’s multi-colored shooter continues to be the stuff of legend, even years after its release on the Sega Dreamcast and Nintendo GameCube.

Just months after being added to the Xbox One backward compatibility line-up, the classic shooter made its way to Nintendo Switch last month, where it easily won us over. But then word came about a PlayStation 4 version of the game, leaving us wondering when that particular version would be out.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Wonder no more, gamers. A recent listing on the PlayStation Blog confirmed that the game will release on PS4 this Friday, June 29. A price point wasn’t given just yet, but like its Nintendo Switch brethren, it’s sure to be around $15 or so.

The game’s features haven’t been listed yet, but more than likely we’ll see two player co-op support for both local and online play, along with online leaderboards and a variety of Trophies to unlock. We’ll also possibly see an option to bump up the graphics with PlayStation 4 Pro support, though that hasn’t been finalized just yet.

If you need a reminder of just what Ikaruga is, here’s the official features list from the Steam page (and by the way, that version’s on sale for just $5!):

The player ship, all enemies and bullets are black or white.

Player’s polarity can be switched at will.

Your ship can absorb enemy bullets of the same polarity.

Filled energy goes to fire powerful homing lasers! (Release Power)

Defeat 3 enemies in a row of the same polarity and get the chain bonus!

Building up high scores feels like a puzzle game?

Spectacular 3D graphics. Fast and smooth game play.

2 Players game (Local) and

Double Play Mode: You can play 2 Players game with one controller.

5 levels. Tactical level design and boss battles.

3 difficulty levels: EASY, NORMAL, HARD.

Change your tactics depending on the difficulty.

2 Game modes: ARCADE, PROTOTYPE (not hidden).

Replay data save is available.

You can also download them from the Leaderboards.

We’ll let you know once a price is finalized. But yeah, don’t let this dreamy shooter pass you by!

And here’s a quick excerpt from our review:

“I heartily recommend it to all those that can’t get enough of ‘bullet hell.’ And to newcomers, this is a good welcome into the genre.”