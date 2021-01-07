✖

By now, you have likely seen a photo circulating online of what appeared to be a couple of mock PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles made from cardboard cutouts at what was apparently IKEA. When it was first making the rounds, we too were skeptical as to whether it was a real thing or something someone else had cobbled together simply to get some sort of brief satisfaction as it went viral. Well, as it turns out, it's real! IKEA really made mock PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles.

"Our co-workers are always looking for creative ways to help our customers with storage solutions," an IKEA US spokesperson says in a statement provided to ComicBook.com. "We can confirm that the images circulating online are from our IKEA Schaumburg store. The store team saw the need to demonstrate how the newest generation of gaming consoles can fit into IKEA storage units, and three of our co-workers came together to make the mock consoles come to life."

The boxes weren't just interesting for their existence alone, but the words that were written on the side of the PS5 one as well. It stated: "Which IKEA media storage unit will be able to fit my new, meme-ishly oversized, gaming console?" And, to be honest, it's a fair description, which we noted in our own PlayStation 5 console review.

As far as the consoles themselves go, the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are both now available for $499 and $299, respectively. The PlayStation 5 is also now available for $499 (with disc drive) and $399 (digital edition). That is, of course, assuming you can find any of them in stock. You can check out all of our previous coverage of IKEA right here.

