Xbox and PlayStation Cardboard Cutouts Photo at IKEA Goes Viral

✖

Will your entertainment center of choice fit one of the larger next-gen consoles, the Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5? This is not exactly a surprising question as it has been on the minds of folks considering the purchase since the first look at the hardware for each console was revealed, but it makes for an interesting conundrum for retailers that specialize in furniture -- like, for example, IKEA. And it seems like the company may have come up with a very IKEA solution in the form of cardboard cutouts in the size and shape of the new consoles.

To be clear, while the boxes certainly look official, there's been no confirmation from IKEA as of yet. Regardless, the photo has been going a bit viral and shared across social media. We have reached out to the company for confirmation and will update this article should we hear back. You can check out the photo of the alleged IKEA cardboard cutouts for yourself below:

If you can't quite read what's on the side of the box that is ostensibly standing in for the PlayStation 5 video game console, here's what it says: "Which IKEA media storage unit will be able to fit my new, meme-ishly oversized, gaming console?" Whoever came up with the copy is not wrong, and we even said in our own review of the PS5 that the console is a chunky one that will need to be carefully stored.

As far as the consoles themselves go, the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are both now available for $499 and $299, respectively. The PlayStation 5 is also now available for $499 (with disc drive) and $399 (digital edition). That is, of course, assuming you can find any of them in stock. You can check out all of our previous coverage of IKEA right here.

What do you think about the IKEA cardboard cutouts? Are they real, or just some gimmick somebody cooked up? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!