Immortals Fenyx Rising is Already On Sale for Half Price

It hasn’t even been out for one full month, but Ubisoft’s latest release in Immortals Fenyx Rising is already seeing a rather steep discount this weekend. If you act fast, you can get the game on any of its available platforms for half the cost of what it was when it was released earlier in December.

Across a number of different retailers right now, Immortals Fenyx Rising has been knocked down all the way to $29.99 in value. Only a few weeks ago, the game released at the usual price point of $59.99. For the game to be marked down this quickly is somewhat odd, but I’m sure those who have had their eye on the game aren’t complaining.

Over at Amazon, Target, or GameStop, potential customers can pick up Immortals Fenyx Rising for this retail price on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or Nintendo Switch. What’s even better about this current sale is that it extends to the next-gen editions of Immortals, too. While some next-gen titles on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S have been releasing at the higher retail price of $69.99, Ubisoft’s latest is not one of those games. As such, this half price value is the same as all other iterations.

For the most part, Immortals Fenyx Rising has been generally well-received across the video game industry when it launched. The game borrows many ideas from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey but still finds a way to put a unique spin on those ideas. Per usual, this is also a game that Ubisoft intends to continue supporting in the future as well, so there will be plenty of more content to experience in the coming months.

To reiterate, Immortals Fenyx Rising is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. To keep up to date on all future information with the game, you can continue following our coverage right here.

So is this low price enough to make you finally snag Immortals Fenyx Rising for yourself? Let me know down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12 to chat more.