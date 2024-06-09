Xbox Reveals Best Look Yet at Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

During today's Xbox Games Showcase, Bethesda revealed a new trailer for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. The game will be released this year on Xbox Series X|S and PC and will be a day one release on Xbox Game Pass. Today's new trailer did not offer a specific release date or launch window, but it did confirm that the game will be coming sometime in 2024. That's sure to disappoint fans that were hoping for an actual date, but with the year half over, Bethesda should have more to announce very soon.

The new trailer for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle can be found below.

When Does the Great Circle Take Place?

In the trailer, viewers were given a glimpse at the various locations players will explore, from the snow-covered Himalayas, to the sands of Egypt. The game is set between the events of Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade, putting Great Circle in the year 1937. Unsurprisingly, that means Indy will once again encounter a bunch of Nazi foes. In fact, today's trailer shows Indy's adventure interrupted by a group of Nazis as they both attempt to recover a mysterious artifact.

The extended cinematic feels authentic to the classic films, and that should be very exciting news for Indiana Jones fans. The movies have a huge and passionate fanbase, and nailing look and feel is going to go a long way towards winning people over. So far, it seems like Bethesda is doing just that. However, the gameplay is going to be even more important, and after the cutscene's conclusion, Bethesda showed off plenty of punching and exploration.

Will the Great Circle be Indy's Next Great Video Game?

Indiana Jones has a long history in video games, but this is the character's first major adventure in quite some time. Hopefully the finished product will be enjoyable for both those invested in the films, and those that have yet to discover them. With the game releasing day one on Game Pass, it could help a lot of newcomers discover the series. Everything Bethesda has shown has looked extremely promising, but we'll have to wait a bit longer to find out if Indiana Jones and the Great Circle can live up to the heights of the franchise.

Do you plan on checking out Indiana Jones and the Great Circle? Do you like seeing how champion players craft their strategies? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!