Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Size Revealed

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will be coming to Xbox and PC on December 9th, and it sounds like players can expect a significant adventure when it arrives. In an interview with MinnMax, the game’s creative director Axel Torvenius claimed that Great Circle will be “by far the biggest and longest game that MachineGames has ever done.” Unfortunately, Torvenius didn’t go into further detail, so we can’t say whether that relates to the main campaign, or if he’s factoring in the various side quests that Indy will be able to embark on. Regardless, it does sound like players will find a meaty adventure.

The length of a game should not be mistaken for an indication of quality; there have been plenty of games that have far overstayed their welcome! However, video games can be a significant investment, and fans like to know that the games they’re going to spend money on will keep them busy. Hopefully Indiana Jones and the Great Circle can keep players engrossed throughout its campaign and beyond.

While the game’s length is the biggest takeaway from the MinnMax interview, the developers offered quite a bit of additional information about Indiana Jones and the Great Circle throughout. In particular, the developers used the opportunity to talk about the weapons and combat players can expect to see. At one point in development, it seems the developers considered ways that the whip could be upgraded, but that option was scrapped. Indy will also have various guns to find throughout the game, though the developers note that ammo will be scarce. This actually lines up with what we learned in our hands-off preview, in which the developers said that using guns can have major consequences, and stealth is emphasized over gunplay.

In addition to guns and the whip, Indy will also use a camera on his adventure. In the MinnMax interview, the developers revealed that the actual photos players take in the game will end up in Indy’s notebook, instead of a generic one that appears similar. According to design director Jens Andersson, this was a lot of work “almost to the point that we regret it.” While photography plays a major role in the game, players shouldn’t expect to see a photo mode. Some developers have added that sort of thing after the fact, but there’s been no indication if that will happen with Indiana Jones.

From everything revealed thus far, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is looking like a high point for Xbox to end the year on. MachineGames has a great legacy working on franchises like Wolfenstein, Quake, and Doom, but it remains to be seen whether Indiana Jones will rank with the developer’s best.

