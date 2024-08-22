Here’s What’s in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Premium and Collector’s Editions

Coinciding with the release date confirmation for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle that took place during the Gamescom Opening Night Live showcase, developers MachineGames and Lucasfilm Games also listed multiple editions of the game for pre-order. With four different options including the Standard game edition, a Premium Edition (and a Premium upgrade), and a Collector’s Edition that includes several – you guessed it – Indiana Jones and the Great Circle collectibles, pre-ordering any of the editions will grant players with an exclusive bonus, including iconic items from The Last Crusade.

The editions for the upcoming game include:

Standard Edition

Pre-ordering the game or playing on Game Pass will reward players with The Last Crusade™ Pack with the Traveling Suit Outfit and Lion Tamer Whip, as seen in The Last Crusade.

Premium Edition

Includes the afforementioned pre-order bonus, as well as:

Base Game (digital code)

Up to 3-Day Early Access

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants Story DLC

Digital Artbook

Temple of Doom Outfit

Collector’s Edition

The Collector’s Edition features a set of collectible items inspired by the titular character’s office at Marshall College, inviting players to become the legendary arcaeologist. This edition includes the afforementioned pre-order bonus, as well as:

Allmaker Relic Replica with Game Code (Digital Premium Edition)

The Great Circle 11″ Globe with Hidden Storage

New Adventure Journal

Jumbo SteelBook® Case

Up to 3-Day Early Access**

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants Story DLC†

Digital Artbook

Temple of Doom™ Outfit

ComicBook was recently able to attend a hands-off preview of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, where we praised what we’d gotten the chance to see by saying, “From everything shown so far, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle looks like one of the year’s most promising games. It’s incredible how much the game looks like an Indiana Jones movie, from its presentation, to its sense of humor.” In addition, we also gave a specific shoutout to Troy Baker’s peformance as Indiana Jones, stating “It’s impressive just how much he channels [Harrison] Ford’s voice.” You can read our full optimistic preview coverage for the game here.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle releases December 9th on PC and Xbox, with a PlayStation version coming in Spring 2025.