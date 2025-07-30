Bethesda’s Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Is at Its Lowest Price Since Launch

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle enjoyed a huge launch on Xbox and PC late last year, and now, the Bethesda game has hit its lowest price yet. This sale includes the Premium Edition of the game if you want to secure the DLC, too, but the sale is limited to just the Steam version of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, not the Xbox version.

Instead of the normal $70 price tag, Fanatical has dropped Indiana Jones to a respectable $49. That’s 30% off, but the Premium Edition is cheaper as well. Ordinarily, you’d have to spend $100 to get that, but now you can get it for $65, which is less than the base game costs without a sale. It is the perfect time to pick up this game.

There is an alternative, however, that is even cheaper. The game is also on Xbox Game Pass, which means it’s “free” for subscribers on Xbox Series X|S and PC. The monthly subscription cost is up to $14.99, but that comes with a vast library of games, including Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. It was on the service on day one (December 9), which is not something every game can claim.

Bethesda recently hit a bump in the road. Fallout 76 has gotten better in recent years since its utterly disastrous launch, but you certainly won’t find that it’s now akin to Cyberpunk 2077, which rebounded from another bad launch to become a fantastic game. At this stage, Fallout 76 is what it is.

Starfield was also a major miss for Bethesda, prompting questions about their ability to make games in the modern world. It had been a while since either Fallout or Elder Scrolls had a new title that everyone enjoyed from Bethesda. Fallout 4 was a decade ago, and Skyrim was in 2011.

Quietly, though, they’ve picked up the pieces, and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle was the first step. That launched without a ton of fanfare, but it was a really solid adventure video game that helped restore some faith in Todd Howard’s company. It was followed by this summer’s Doom: The Dark Ages, which further reiterates that Bethesda is far from washed up. Oblivion‘s surprise remaster helped, too.

Similarly, the latest Doom game is also on Xbox Game Pass, so these two games are widely available to experience the small rebirth of a formerly legendary game developer. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle stars Troy Baker as Indy, utilizing a fan-favorite voice actor to help bring the iconic character to the gaming screen.

And while there is no confirmed sequel in the works, there are strong rumblings that Bethesda will continue to make use of the character, so gamers should take this chance on PC and get the first iteration for a heavily discounted price, not even a year after launch.