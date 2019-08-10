New Indivisible Trailer Reveals Release Date, More Gameplay

The highly anticipated Indivisible from Lab Zero Games today revealed a bunch of new gameplay in addition to the video game’s release date in a new trailer. While the focus of the trailer, which you can check out above, is largely on the platforming and RPG elements, it also showcases the game’s gorgeous hand-drawn art and animation.

The trailer specifically reveals that Indivisible, which has been in development for several years at this point and has been previously delayed, will release on October 8th for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC with the Nintendo Switch release listed as “coming soon.” PC pre-orders are currently open, with console pre-orders set to open soon. It also shows off a number of characters that feature in the game, while cleverly indicating the transitions between different platforming and RPG elements.

Indivisible releases on Steam, PS4 and Xbox One beginning on OCTOBER 8th! (Nintendo Switch Coming Soon). Pre-Order for Steam at https://t.co/w1WyhpdbfX and get your very own pet Roti and Steam character skins! Console pre-orders are coming soon. — Indivisible (@IndivisibleRPG) August 8, 2019

Here’s how developer Lab Zero Games describes Indivisible on its website:

“Indivisible is an action RPG / platformer featuring stunning hand drawn art and animation combined with unique real-time combat mechanics. Immerse yourself in a fantastical world with dozens of playable characters, a rich storytelling experience, gameplay that’s easy to learn but difficult to master, and the trademark razor-sharp quality that Lab Zero Games is known for!”

Indivisible is scheduled to launch for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on October 8th. The Nintendo Switch version does not currently have a release date. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.