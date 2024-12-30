Infinity Nikki Developer Apologizes to Players With New Free Gift

Infinity Nikki developer Papergames has apologized to players of the free-to-play game on Android, iOS, PC, PS5, and PS5 Pro with a new free gift after some issues with the game caused some “inconvenience.” Word of the free gift specifically comes the way of Infinity Nikki social media accounts alongside word that Update 1.1 — aka Shooting Star Season — is also now live following a maintenance period.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The developer notes it is aware that following the new update there has been feedback from players regarding the mobile control system. More specifically, feedback on the change from the original joystick setting to the fixed joystick. This issue has not been resolved yet, but a fix is in the works.

“Infinity Nikki Version 1.1 [Shooting Star Season] has officially begun today. After the update, we have received feedback from some Stylists regarding the mobile control system, specifically the change from the original joystick setting to Fixed Joystick,” writes the developer. “We are actively addressing this issue. Once the fix is completed, Stylists who registered before the update will retain the original joystick control mode, while those affected after the update will be able to adjust the settings in-game via Pear-Pal under Settings > Controls > Joystick Mode to choose their preferred control style freely.”

This fix is being worked on alongside three other fixes that Infinity Nikki developer Papergames felt big enough to highlight. These issues include scene model display issue occurring under certain conditions in the Call of Beginnings quest, mission interaction buttons under certain conditions in the Save the Wishing Nebula quest, and a color display issue affecting the Gleaming Dance outfit under certain conditions.

To apologize for all these post-Update 1.1 Shooting Star Season issues, Papergames is sending Diamond*200 to all Infinity Nikki players as “compensation.” This will be done via the in-game email. It is also unclear if there is an expiration date on claiming the freebie, but Papergames warns not to forget to check for it, suggesting there might be.

Infinity Nikki is available for free on PC, PS5, PS5 Pro, and mobile devices as a free-to-play game. For more coverage on it — including all of the latest Infinity Nikki news, all of the latest Infinity Nikki rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Infinity Nikki deals — click here.