This ‘Injustice 2’ Aquaman Statue Is Stunning, But It Will Cost You

For those that really enjoyed the Injustice 2 model of Aquaman, we’ve got some good news! Pre-orders are now open for the 1:4 scale premium collectible but you might want to get that budget ready, because it costs a pretty penny.

Prime 1 Studio is renowned for their incredible attention to detail when it comes to collectibles and that same love for the craft can be seen in their Aquaman statue. For those unfamiliar with this rendition of the DC character, Aquaman was one of 28 base-game characters. The roster continued to expand with 9 DLC characters and 16 new playable additions throughout the course of the game’s progression.

The studio went into the background of Aquaman in their product listing, adding “Arthur Curry, also known as Orin Atlanson, was born a Human/Atlantean hybrid in the simple town of Amnesty Bay. He’s also credited as a founding member of the Justice League of America. Since the Justice League’s Superman had defeated the One Earth Regime’s High Councillor Superman, Batman and his Insurgency have been working to piece back together the world. This Hasn’t been easy as they had to deal with remnants of the Regime, a new villain group called “The Society”, and the arrival of Brainiac.”

This premium collectible comes in at a whopping 28 inches tall, making him a 1:4 scaled statue for comparison. He comes with an alternate Aquaman trident, an exclusive “Angry” portrait as an alternate head swap as well for those that opt into the Exclusive version here.

You can see him in all of his glory in the video at the top of the article. Though there are no points of articulation, the dynamic movement is felt with the sculpt of the statue and how it spirals up from the base in-tuned with the water theme.

This incredible collectible won’t begin shipping out until at least December of next year, but fans can pre-order him now for $799. That price a little too steep? Don’t worry, Prime 1 also offers financing plans for those ballas on a budget.

You can learn more about the stunning piece right here over on the official Prime 1 Studio website.