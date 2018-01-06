Injustice 2 Fans Freak Out Over Enchantress’s Similarities To Another NetherRealm Character

When the Enchantress finally got her debut trailer earlier this week for Injustice 2, many fans of the DC-centric fighter were instantly excited to see how her mechanics would work in game. Mortal Kombat fans had a little more to be excited about, because they couldn’t help but to notice those serious Quan Chi Vibes.

Given that both titles were headed by NetherRealm, the crossover isn’t too surprising, but once the comparison was made it’s really hard to ignore the glaring (amazing) similarities. Here are just a few of our favourite reactions from Injustice fans:

Videos by ComicBook.com

more like Quan Chi 2.0, she literally even has his trance — Kaine (@iwantraidenboon) January 5, 2018

Damn, she’s giving me Quan Chi vibes. The only thing that could make her even better is if they gave her epic gear from Suicide Squad. https://t.co/GrZy1JqozR — NO MORE NO MORE HEROES (@cosmic_crusher) January 5, 2018

Enchantress got Quan Chi’s trance shit? lol — Adonitologist-Communist (@TheDukeXX99) January 5, 2018

dam enchantress is like quan chi and shang tsung combined hell yeah, NEXT WEEK IM BACK ON INJUSTICE BABY https://t.co/3NCASw8y3d — yung skrrt ∞ (@yungskrrt) January 5, 2018

I’m 100% in love with the Enchantress gameplay video for #Injustice2, but I mean… They totally recycled some Quan Chi moves, right? Her voice actress is goals, tho. — diegolicious (@diegoragatanga) January 5, 2018

I thought that she was going to be bad, but in truth she looks better than I thought. https://t.co/mwxWMrAk9R — Manny (@mannybatista18) January 5, 2018

For those unfamiliar with Quan Chi, he originally made his debut back in 1997 in Mortal Kombat Mythologies: Sub-Zero. From there, he’s been a staple all the way up until the most recent release with Mortal Kombat X. Chi is an incredibly powerful necromancer and is definitely a major villain in the franchise. He’s calculating, intricate, and as ruthless as he is pragmatic.

Seeing the trance abilities compared between these two characters is undeniable, and makes us even more excited to see her make her way onto the roster officially. Between the mechanics of Enchantress, her stylization, and that amazing voice acting – she’s definitely a worth addition to the team!

For anyone who purchased the Injustice 2 Ultimate Edition or Fighter Pack 3, Enchantress will be available making her way onto the roster on January 9th. For everyone else, she’ll drop on January 16