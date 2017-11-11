Injustice 2 Fighter Pack 3 Trailer Revealed

As promised, NetherRealm Studios had a huge surprise in store for everyone viewing tonight’s Eleague Injustice 2 World Championships. We just witnessed the long-awaited full reveal of Fighter Pack 3, the third and (as far as we know) final collection of DLC characters joining the Injustice 2 roster. Ed Boon teased the biggest character surprise since Injustice 2‘s launch, and tonight’s reveal did not disappoint! You can watch the full trailer above!

The trailer has finally arrived and it’s definitely something Injustice fans should be excited for. It definitely took many by surprise! The three new characters revealed for the new pack are Atom, Enchantress, and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles! The intro was fantastic and definitely meant as a throw off when the turtles themselves entered the picture.

When are the new fighters coming?

Now, as for when we’ll be getting these fighters, Atom is set to premiere December 12th, and will be followed by Enchantress in January, and the Ninja Turtles in February. We’re not sure which way NetherRealm Studios will be going after the Fighter Pack 3 is finished, but there’s a good chance we could see another year of content be introduced, with even more fighters joining the fray.

You better believe we’ve been giving this some thought. If indeed we do get a second season of DLC characters, we have a few ideas of who should make the cut. Ed Boon’s Twitter account will never know a single day of peace as long as Injustice 2 continues to sell, and fans will never stop asking for their favorite characters to join the roster. For a look at who we’d love to see in Injustice 2 season 2, you can click here.

With Fighter Pack 3 now fully revealed, we’d love to know if you got everything you wanted. Did all of your favorite superheroes or super-villains make the cut?! Weigh in below!

