Injustice 2 Introduces Legendary Gear For Hellboy, and It’s Pretty Epic

It's been a busy week for Injustice 2, as NetherRealm Studios has revealed a number of skins that will be included with its forthcoming Legendary Edition of the game, which drops next week.

Yesterday, during a special live stream, the company revealed a trio of sweet new skins, including a Bruce Wayne costume for Batman, as well as some golden gear for both Robin and Green Arrow. But, today, it decided to give Hellboy the retouch treatment.

NetherRealm revealed the Legendary Gear for the downloadable character on its Twitter account today, making note that he was ready for a fight. As you can see in the image below, he looks incredibly badass, complete with a full set of glowing horns (much different from his other skins), as well as his sweet Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense costume.

"Human. Demon. Doom," the team noted with his character description, while also revealing his debut pic. And, to be honest, we're quite intrigued by that badass armor that surrounds his rock fist. Does that give him a boost in combat, perhaps?

Human.

Demon.

Doom. Earn new Hellboy Gear in the Injustice 2 Legendary Edition on March 27th! https://t.co/aBrPadDqoG #injustice2 pic.twitter.com/aWC3PqK1Fq — Injustice2 (@InjusticeGame) March 22, 2018

On top of that, the Injustice 2 mobile team also confirmed a new Hellboy challenge for that version of the game, giving players the opportunity to win exclusive Hero shards. They also made note that "damage over time will heal Hellboy instead of damaging him," so keep that in mind if you're taking on the challenge.

Now that Hellboy has gotten his time back in the spotlight, it probably won't be long before NetherRealm reveals even more epic gear for the game, since the Legendary Edition is just days away from release. It wouldn't surprise us if we saw Wonder Woman and Green Lantern get the golden treatment (would that make him a Gold Lantern?), along with some great skins for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Fingers crossed that we see these come up sooner rather than later.

We'll keep you informed on what the team reveals over the next few days, but it's definitely time to get your fight on again.

Injustice 2: Legendary Edition releases on March 27 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4. If you can't wait that long, you can get the original game now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.