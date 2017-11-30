Injustice 2 Undergoes Character Balancing With Latest Update

Some exciting content will be coming to Injustice 2 over the next few months, including the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, amongst other brawlers in Fighter Pack 3.

That said, NetherRealm Studios is also making some small but necessary changes to the game with patches, including its latest one, which provides a little bit of balancing that should make some fights noticeably better.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This includes some gameplay fixes for certain characters, such as Gorilla Grodd, Green Lantern and Joker, as well as a few specific stage fixes. You can find the details on the patch below:

General Gameplay fixes

General stability and Online stability improvements

Move list corrections and improvements to AI logic

Legendary Multiverse Portals are now available for Gorilla Grodd, Green Lantern, Joker, & Superman

Stage Specific Fixes

Atlantis – Fixed a bug where someone slamming a statue while the other player jumped off it with specific timing could cause it to be able to slammed again after being destroyed

– Fixed a bug where someone slamming a statue while the other player jumped off it with specific timing could cause it to be able to slammed again after being destroyed Batcave– Fixed bug where the camera could lose focus on the characters after remaining idle for an extended period of time

Character Specific Fixes

Atrocitus – Hate Pounce now correctly gets the damage increase granted by Legendary augment “Feline Fury”

– Hate Pounce now correctly gets the damage increase granted by Legendary augment “Feline Fury” Black Canary – Fixed a bug where the opponent would not be grounded after hitting a Canary Drop MeterBurn when the opponent was not facing her

– Fixed a bug where the opponent would not be grounded after hitting a Canary Drop MeterBurn when the opponent was not facing her Blue Beetle – Fixed issue with several Gear Abilities not being active when equipped in conjunction with his Legendary Accessory “The Reach’s Finest Battle Scarab”

– Fixed issue with several Gear Abilities not being active when equipped in conjunction with his Legendary Accessory “The Reach’s Finest Battle Scarab” Brainiac – Fixed a bug where Cybernetic Charge was always keeping opponents on the same side, which could prevent it from being able to be jumped over or slide under

– Fixed a bug where Cybernetic Charge was always keeping opponents on the same side, which could prevent it from being able to be jumped over or slide under Captain Cold – adjusted the input window of Character Power special attacks and they require a more precise input

– adjusted the input window of Character Power special attacks and they require a more precise input Captain Cold – Big Freeze MeterBurn will no longer linger it’s visual FX after hitting Hellboy while he has Broom’s Rosary active

– Big Freeze MeterBurn will no longer linger it’s visual FX after hitting Hellboy while he has Broom’s Rosary active Captain Cold – Fixed a bug with Len’s Thermal Motion Negating Gun Legendary item that would cause meter to drain faster than normal if the character power button was repeatedly pressed

– Fixed a bug with Len’s Thermal Motion Negating Gun Legendary item that would cause meter to drain faster than normal if the character power button was repeatedly pressed Captain Cold – Fixed a bug that could prevent Captain Cold from reaching level 3 charge multiple times in a row when Len’s Thermal Motion Negating Gun Legendary item is equipped

– Fixed a bug that could prevent Captain Cold from reaching level 3 charge multiple times in a row when Len’s Thermal Motion Negating Gun Legendary item is equipped Cyborg – Round win animations now use the Dark Matter effects if his Legendary is equipped

– Round win animations now use the Dark Matter effects if his Legendary is equipped Cyborg – Practice mode option Character Power Quick Cooldown now works correctly even if the Mother Box attack misses

– Practice mode option Character Power Quick Cooldown now works correctly even if the Mother Box attack misses Firestorm – Fixed sound effect not stopping when Firestorm dash cancels Heat Wave (Away + Hard)

– Fixed sound effect not stopping when Firestorm dash cancels Heat Wave (Away + Hard) Green Arrow – Fixed a rare bug which could cause one of the arrows in Sky Alert MeterBurn to visually be missing when done twice in rapid succession

– Fixed a rare bug which could cause one of the arrows in Sky Alert MeterBurn to visually be missing when done twice in rapid succession Green Lantern – “Street Sweeper” Gear Augment now has audio on the last volley of bullets

– “Street Sweeper” Gear Augment now has audio on the last volley of bullets Hellboy – Fixed several attacks causing incorrect reactions when hitting Hellboy while he has Broom’s Rosary active

– Fixed several attacks causing incorrect reactions when hitting Hellboy while he has Broom’s Rosary active Hellboy – Fixed issues where opponent’s parries could sometimes cause an incorrect animation to play on Hellboy while he has Broom’s Rosary active

– Fixed issues where opponent’s parries could sometimes cause an incorrect animation to play on Hellboy while he has Broom’s Rosary active Hellboy – Visual effects from Broom’s Rosary will no longer sometimes linger after practice reset

– Visual effects from Broom’s Rosary will no longer sometimes linger after practice reset Hellboy – Vasilisa’s Gift MeterBurn Gear Ability will no longer sometimes cause an opponent to move to an incorrect location when hitting them out of a dash

– Vasilisa’s Gift MeterBurn Gear Ability will no longer sometimes cause an opponent to move to an incorrect location when hitting them out of a dash Hellboy – “Holy Hand Grenade” Gear Augment will no longer leave a lingering FX when a transition occurs

– “Holy Hand Grenade” Gear Augment will no longer leave a lingering FX when a transition occurs Hellboy – “Lucky Horseshoe” Gear Augment now can only activate after hitting an opponent with a 7 or more hit combo, as the text description says

– “Lucky Horseshoe” Gear Augment now can only activate after hitting an opponent with a 7 or more hit combo, as the text description says Hellboy – “Lucky Horseshoe” Gear Augment no longer activates in practice mode

– “Lucky Horseshoe” Gear Augment no longer activates in practice mode Poison Ivy – “Acidic Bile” Gear Augment now applies to Burrow

– “Acidic Bile” Gear Augment now applies to Burrow Sub-Zero – Fixed as issue where an opponent’s weapon could switch hands at an unexpected time when hit by Ground Freeze MeterBurn gear ability

– Fixed as issue where an opponent’s weapon could switch hands at an unexpected time when hit by Ground Freeze MeterBurn gear ability Superman– Fixed an issue with opponent’s head tracking being temporarily incorrect after being hit by Air Heat Vision

The patch is available now, and free of charge for all players.

Injustice 2 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.