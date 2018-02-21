Injustice 2: Four Hilarious Ninja Turtles Easter Eggs You Definitely Missed From the Trailer

If you haven’t seen the Ninja Turtles gameplay trailer for Injustice 2 yet, where the heck have you been?! For weeks we’ve been stress-eating pizza and waiting for the trailer to drop so we could see how the turtles would be handled in NetherRealm’s award-winning DC Comics brawler, and now that we’ve finally seen these dues in action, we can’t wait to play them. Before we dive in watch the trailer above.

Now you may have missed them, but throughout that trailer NetherRealm scattered a generous heaping of Easter eggs, like pepperonis on a pie. If you’re a die-hard Ninja Turtles fan who has kept up with all of the cartoons, games, and movies since the early 90s, then you probably spotted everything we’re about to show you. We’re willing to bet that even the veterans missed a couple of these, though!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check it out — these are the gnarliest TMNT Injustice 2 Easter eggs we’ve seen so far!

Classic Cartoon Pizza Party

First of all, we need to warn you guys that the footage clip you’re about to see is going to make you very hungry. At the end of the Injustice 2 trailer we see Raphael devour a slice of pizza before throwing the rest of the box into the camera, ingredients oozing down the lens. It looks freaking delicious, and it’s the perfect way to celebrate a victory over your opponents.

But did you know that this is actually a callback to the classic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cartoon from the 90s? During the opening sequence, we see this exact sequence play our almost frame for frame. Okay, there were way less frames to work with in the cartoon, but take a look!

Even the placing of the pepperonis and mushrooms on the screen were intentional. No one does shoutouts like NetherRealm! This is seriously impressive.

Raphael’s Disguise

Here’s another little Easter egg featuring Raphael. Take a look at this pre-fight intro sequence with Batman and Raphael. If you’re a long-time Ninja Turtles fan, you’ll recognize his outfit right away:

This is Raphael’s civilian costume. We see him don this trenchcoat and hat pretty much any time he needs to get away and venture into the city without being noticed. Here he is wearing the exact same outfit in the 1990 film:

Of course, we see Raphael wear the same outfit at several points in the cartoon and in the comics as well. It always looks hilarious to me, and I’m so glad that it got included as part of his Injustice 2 getup. We can’t wait to deck him out with some serious gear; it’s going to make that moment he rips off his disguise so much more dramatic!

Turtles in Time References Where You Least Expect Them

This is one of the Easter eggs that we’re betting most of you guys missed out on. If you watch the trailer again, at the very beginning around the 12-second mark, you’ll see the bottom of Michelangelo’s skateboard for just about 2 frames. It’s there for a split second, and then it’s gone, but we took a screen-cap for you guys to check out above.

See those stickers? Some eagle-eyed fans noticed that the prominent stickers on that skateboard read “Big Apple,” and “3AM.” This is, of course, a reference to the very first level of what is perhaps the most popular Ninja Turtles game of all time: Turtles in Time. When players boot up the game, before hopping in to bash baddies, they see this intro screen:

If you’re like us, you can hear it clear as a bell in side of your head. Those were the days…

BONUS: Mortal Kombat Shoutout

Okay, this last one is just for fun. We’re going back to the victory screen with Raphael. Check out the screen-cap above, and let us know if you see anything on the pizza box that reminds you of another NetherRealm Studios game.

Yeah, now you see it, don’t you? The side of the box reads, “Caution: Toasty!!!” Usually you would expect a pizza box to say “Caution: Contents Hot” or something like that, but Ed Boon (or his team) just had to toss a Mortal Kombat Easter egg in there.

For those of you who don’t know, in Mortal Kombat II, whenever players would execute a brutal uppercut or combo, sound designer Dan Forden’s face wold pop into the screen and shout “TOASTY!!!” in a high-pitched voice. There was no rhyme or reason to is, it was a joke between the developers, but it quickly became a fan-favorite saying.

Did you spot any Easter eggs that we missed? If you did, let us know in the comments on Facebook or Twitter!