Injustice 2 Ninja Turtles Gameplay Trailer Revealed

You guys are so spoiled! Later today the team at NetherRealm Studios will be hosting a special Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles edition of the Injustice 2 Watchtower, but this morning WB released a special reveal trailer to whet your appetites! You can check it out above!

The trailer actually gives players an idea of how swapping between the turtles will work; something we’ve been wondering for a while now. From the press release: “The trailer gives players a first glimpse at how the Heroes in a Half Shell will play as four distinct characters through Injustice 2‘s unique gear customization system. By equipping one of four accessories – swords, bo staff, nunchakus or sais – players will be able to change their character loadout to play as Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo. Each will wield their own unique move sets, character powers and special moves. In online and tournament modes where specific loadouts are unavailable, players will be able to select each individual Turtle from the character select screen.”

So now we have confirmation that we’re actually dealing with four unique characters, here, and no one character with different animations. Our initial prediction was that we would fight as mainly one turtle, Raphael for example, and different grabs, special attacks, and projectiles would feature different turtles hopping in for brief moments.

Nope! You’re actually going to be able to main each of the four turtles, and we were so excited to see that they will all feature their own movesets and super moves. We can’t wait to see them all, and we have a feeling that we’ll get that opportunity this afternoon during the Watchtower stream!

The also addressed how this would work out for high-end competitive play. “In online and tournament modes where specific loadouts are unavailable,” the press release reads, “players will be able to select each individual Turtle from the character select screen.” It sounds like they’ve covered all of their bases, and this final DLC character really has been the icing on the cake. I’m trying not to be hyperbolic here, but I do feel like we just got four new characters.

What do you guys think?! The Ninja Turtles will be available to anyone who bought the latest fighter pack or the ultimate edition of Injustice 2 on February 13, and everyone else will get to play with them on February 20!