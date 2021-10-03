The Suicide Squad Director Says Injustice 2 Inspired Harley Quinn’s Uniform

The Suicide Squad director James Gunn recently shared some original art by Christian Cordella of Harley Quinn designs for the movie and revealed that Harley’s beach uniform, which is the first outfit viewers see of her, was inspired by the video game Injustice 2‘s take on the character. This isn’t the first time Gunn has said that Harley’s look in the movie was based on a video game design, but previously he had indicated that it was from the Arkham series of video games and not the title from NetherRealm Studios.

“Some original Christian Cordella art under Judianna Makovsky for [The Suicide Squad],” Gunn recently shared over on Twitter. “The dress was one of the 1st designs – here’s a version before we settled on the red & black hair (which was very early). The beach uniform was inspired by her outfit in the Injustice 2 video game.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out Gunn’s tweet for yourself below:

https://twitter.com/JamesGunn/status/1443664688559099905

“The truth is I had a huge map of all the different looks of Harley Quinn throughout the years from various media, and one of them I liked the best was the Arkham games look of Harley Quinn, and I probably like that look best anyway,” Gunn had said previously. “So, her first look in the movie is based on that.”

The Suicide Squad is released in theaters and on HBO Max in August. It is currently available on PVOD platforms and is set to release on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K UHD on October 28th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the DC movie right here. Injustice 2, on the other hand, is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and mobile devices. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the video game from developer NetherRealm Studios right here.

What do you make of Gunn saying that Harley Quinn’s initial look in the movie was inspired by Injustice 2? Do you think he simply misspoke when describing it as being inspired by the Arkham series of games when he discussed the same look previously? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!