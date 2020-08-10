Injustice 3 Possibly Teased With BossLogic Poster

✖

Over the weekend, artist Kode Abdo -- perhaps best known online as BossLogic -- shared what could possibly, maybe be the first real tease for Injustice 3. We say "possibly, maybe" here because BossLogic is known to cobble together whatever he sees fit in a number of different "what if?" scenarios, but he has, of late, also been directly working with various studios to provide marketing materials ahead of launch. He even had a whole stream dedicated to his work as part of a recent Assassin's Creed Valhalla reveal.

Essentially, BossLogic posted a rather spare poster featuring an "Injustice 3" logo. Notably, if real, it would indicate that DC's Watchmen might very well make an appearance thanks to the clockwork background in addition to the Dr. Manhattan symbol featuring prominently. Again, who knows if this is real, but it features the usual hallmarks of a traditional poster like the trademark and copyright info and logos at the bottom. You can check it out below:

He also, literally as we were publishing, shared another poster showing off what appears to be some version of Dr. Manhattan himself:

Adding fuel to the fire is the fact that the DC FanDome event is set for later this month on Saturday, August 22nd. It is known that NetherRealm Studios, the developer of the Mortal Kombat and Injustice franchise, is participating in the event and that creative director Ed Boon is attending. It would be a bit odd for Boon to attend without having anything new to talk about. Additionally, assuming that a new Injustice game is in development, a 2021 release would make sense given that the original Injustice: Gods Among Us released in 2013 and the sequel released in 2017.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.