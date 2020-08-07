Mortal Kombat, Injustice Co-Creator Ed Boon Confirmed for DC FanDome Event

✖

DC hyped up its FanDome event on Friday with a sprawling list of guests who will appear during the 24-hour experience. Among those names was Ed Boon, the creative director at NetherRealm Studios and the co-creator of both the Injustice and Mortal Kombat series. Boon confirmed his involvement with the DC FanDome event not long after the teaser showed off who’d be there. People have already begun speculating what we’ll hear from Boon and NetherRealm from the event, but nothing has been confirmed at this point.

The brief teaser video below was shared by DC on Friday just a few weeks ahead of the DC FanDome event. It was confirmed before that video games would be a part of the festivities with WB Games scheduled to be there as well, but this is the first confirmation we’ve seen that Boon would be involved.

Boon’s tweet about the event can be seen below as well where he joked about being on a panel with The Rock who will be there for his Black Adam movie.

👏🏼 Most 👏🏽 Epic 👏🏿 Lineup 👏🏻 Ever 👏🏾 Free for all fans globally to join for 24-hours only on August 22 at https://t.co/SyKFjcIr1y. #DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/lyDGcomCdk — DC (@DCComics) August 7, 2020

Naturally, the news that Boon would be at the event inspired all sorts of guesses about what we’ll see from NetherRealm Studios at the event. Some of those guesses referenced rumors new and old which have tried to pinpoint what we’d see from the studio in the future. More content for Mortal Kombat 11 in the form of new DLC fighters has been one of the top guesses while more hopefully DC fans have been wishing for an Injustice 3 announcement.

It’s also worth keeping in mind that NetherRealm’s next project could be something entirely different that people haven’t guessed at all. Boon’s said in the past that they have “other stuff in the oven,” though like whatever is planned for FanDome, we don’t know what that stuff is.

One thing we know for sure will be at the DC FanDome event is the new Suicide Squad game. Rocksteady Studios finally gave its fans a peek at their next project this week by showing off some artwork for the game that we now know will be based around the Suicide Squad. We’ll see more on that game come August 22nd to hopefully find out some more about what kind of game it’ll be.

