Is Injustice 3 going to be revealed at DC FanDome? That's the million-dollar question on the mind of many Injustice and Mortal Kombat fans looking forward to NetherRealm Studios next fighting game. Going into the event, there's been plenty of rumors, speculation, and even some "apparent" teases that the third installment in the fighting game series would be revealed at the event, but will it actually be unveiled?

In a new DC FanDome press release provided by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, the company specifies that not three, not four, not five, but two games will be announced during this show. We know Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be revealed at the show and we know Warner Bros. Montreal's new Batman game will be announced at the show as well. In other words, it looks like these "two games" are accounted for. But wait, there may be more to this.

At the moment of publishing, we know Warner Bros. Montreal is working on a new Batman game, but the title hasn't been officially announced. You know what has been officially announced? Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice. it hasn't been revealed, but it has been announced. The press release specifically uses the word "announced," so it's possible Injustice 3 could still sneak its way into the event. However, it's also possible this is nothing but semantics.

It's also possible Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment doesn't want to tip its hat. The moment it says there will be three or four or whatever game announcements, people are going to immediately know one has to be Injustice. In other words, by tipping its hat, it would likely reveal its entire hand.

Of course, all of this is just speculation, but it's reasonable speculation. It's almost a guarantee Injustice 3 is in development and releasing next year due to the release pattern of NetherRelam Studios the past few years that has seen it put out games biannually, switching between Mortal Kombat and Injustice. Its latest release was MK11 in 2019, which means Injustice 3 should release sometime next year, which means it should be revealed sometime this year. Will this reveal happen at DC FanDome? Well, it doesn't look likely, but it's certainly possible.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.