Nearly 30 Years Later, One of PC Gaming’s Greatest Franchises Is Still Going Strong

PC gaming is one of the oldest forms of the industry, and it has given players some of the greatest series. Some of these have survived because of nostalgia, while others have adapted to the times and continued to grow. Now, 30 years later, one of the best series ever created is still giving fans a reason to jump back in, both on PC where it originated and on consoles where it has expanded. Few series can show continuous growth for three decades, but this one has done it and shows no signs of ever slowing down.

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Age of Empires first released on October 15, 1997, and twenty-nine years later, its place among PC gaming’s greatest strategy series feels secure. The games have different rhythms and devoted communities, but each is well loved. The series continues to receive support across its different games, with Age of Empires IV leading the charge. What makes the series so interesting is how many of its games are still played today thanks to the devoted fanbases. Age of Empires has preserved its identity while evolving, drawing in new players and keeping existing ones hooked. I can only imagine how this will change once Age of Empires V is revealed.

Age of Empires Made Building a Civilization Feel Immediate

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The original’s appeal was easy to grasp even when playing well was difficult. Gather resources, build a settlement, advance through history, and protect what you have created. Each step connected to the next. A larger army required a stronger economy, and spending everything on development could leave that economy defenseless. That relationship made progress feel tangible. You could see your ambitions taking shape across the map, then watch an opponent expose the weaknesses you had ignored.

For me, that is what separates the series from a strategy game I admire without wanting to replay. I can enjoy the process before becoming particularly good at it. I spent too much time arranging walls and imagining an impressive kingdom, only to discover that defenses were useless without enough soldiers behind them. Losing did not erase the enjoyment of building, but made me want to try again. It gave that building a purpose, and made the next attempt more interesting.

Its historical approach also helped establish a recognizable branch of real-time strategy. Later games such as Empire Earth and Rise of Nations explored their own versions of civilizations developing through historical ages. Calling every subsequent strategy game a direct descendant would overstate the case. However, the resemblance is clear enough to explain the series’ lasting influence. It made technological advancement, economic growth, and warfare feel like connected parts of an approachable historical sandbox.

Older Games Still Matter

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The most remarkable part of Age of Empires is how the series doesn’t just replace the previous game when a sequel is released. Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition remains a major part of the lineup, supported by new civilizations and campaigns. Return of Rome even brought the original game’s sixteen civilizations into its framework, alongside the Lac Viet. That approach treats older design ideas as material worth developing. Preserving access becomes more valuable when it also creates fresh ways to play.

The third entry retains a different identity through its Home City shipments and exploration of a later historical period. Its continued support is concrete: The Baltic Powers launched for Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition on September 10, 2026. The expansion added the Danes and Poles, alongside additional scenarios, modes, and maps. Players who prefer that particular interpretation of the formula therefore have more than nostalgia sustaining their interest. Their preferred game is still receiving additions.

This variety matters because even within the same community and fanbase, not everyone can agree on what game is best. As a Super Smash Bros. fan, I know this all too well because the community is divided between Super Smash Bros. Melee and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. When it comes to Age of Empires, some want another historical campaign, an unusual civilization, or a relaxed skirmish against computer opponents. Supporting different installments gives those preferences somewhere to live. I would rather see a franchise recognize that variety than insist everyone migrate whenever a newer number appears.

Age of Empires IV Shows the Formula Can Keep Expanding

image courtesy of world’s edge

Age of Empires IV provides the clearest example of ongoing growth. World’s Edge confirmed that Yue Fei’s Legacy had been released in 2026, while its Raiders of the North plans introduced the Vikings and Scots. The same roadmap outlined additional content for The Crucible, including cooperative play. This support provides several different avenues of continued play for all kinds of fans, recognizing that campaigns, civilizations, and alternative challenges can each give players a different reason to return again.

We can also see the franchise’s overall appeal through its staying power. World’s Edge reported more than 70 million players across the franchise while describing 2025 as its most content-rich year, with six expansions across three games. Those are cumulative players, not evidence of simultaneous activity or a guarantee of future success. There is some concern about the recent layoffs and how this can affect future growth. That said, Age of Empires is still going strong.

The lasting appeal of the series is immediately evident the moment you jump into the game. There is always another economic mistake to correct, another civilization to learn, or another campaign that turns an unfamiliar historical figure into someone worth investigating. Nearly thirty years after its debut, Age of Empires remains both a beloved PC gaming institution and a collection of games worth playing today. Its legacy and history are impressive, but they do not compare to how the series is still a pillar of PC gaming.