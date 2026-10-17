All 7 Weapon Types To Unlock In Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse, Explained

Seven different kinds of weapons are available for Rose Belmont to wield in Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse, from series classics to new and innovative tools that change combat in interesting ways. Heavy weapons that deal high damage over slow attacks are mixed with arms that deliver punishment at blinding speeds to all of Dracula’s minions. With each weapon type having secrets tied to their mastery, you’ll want to collect at least one of every type, refining your personal play style over which tools you enjoy using the most.

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Weapons are perhaps the most common items you’ll be using in combat, as Arcana spells in Belmont’s Curse are tied to a limited Mana resource. At the same time, the three Relics Rose can equip grant passive bonuses, so you won’t see them too often. Learning how to use weapons to their full potential can help synergize with your spells and Relics, maximizing damage to take down tough enemies and challenging bosses as fast as possible.

7. Longswords (One-Handed Swords)

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Longswords are the weapons you become familiar with first in Belmont’s Curse, as they are the starting weapon you use at the beginning of the game. That being said, while you may move on from Longswords quickly, they are reliable tools that get better when you find stronger versions of your default blade. The Longsword is meant to be balanced, with moderate attack speed and damage that doesn’t excel or lack in any one category. As such, the weapon is decidedly consistent, while having some properties unique to it.

Like all weapons, there are four Longswords in the game, each with building Rarity, damage, and gained Mana per hit. The Legendary version of any weapon also has a unique effect or property to explore, but only after you unlock it through challenging combat trials, boss fights, or pursuing collectibles and other optional content. The table below shows every type of Longsword, including where to find them and what their stats and abilities are:

Weapon Where To Find Attack Power Extra Effect Longsword Default Weapon 20 N/A Bastard Sword Justice District Sewers (Paris Streets) 26 N/A Joyeuse Notre-Dame 30 N/A Valmanway Palace of Justice (must complete Judge Arcana side story) 21 Infuses wind into the blade, causing all attacks to be doubled after a delay.

The Longsword has a standard attack follow-up from Rose’s Arcane Whip, without any extra effects other than big damage if players use the right timing. However, every Longsword has a unique attack that takes place after Rose dashes or slides along the ground, a trait other weapons don’t have. This keeps the well reviewed Belmont’s Curse‘s standard weapon still feel fun to use, especially for players who don’t want the complexities of other weapon types.

6. Sword & Shields

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A rarer weapon type in Belmont’s Curse is the Sword and Shield, a defensive weapon that sacrifices damage somewhat in exchange for extra protection. This weapon has a number of combo attacks that have similar speed to the Longsword, without anything flashy or over-the-top. The Arcane Whip follow-up from this weapon is a powerful single strike that keeps Rose in place more than other weapons, again emphasizing the stable nature of the tool itself.

Check out the table below to find out where every Sword and Shield weapon is in Belmont’s Curse‘s extensive world map:

Weapon Where To Find Attack Power Extra Effect Rusted Harpe and Aegis Ossuary of the Innocents (Holy Innocent’s Cemetery) 20 N/A Fleuret and Tower Shield Condemned Shelves (Library) 25 N/A Arondight and Lancelot’s Shield Tower Entrance (Notre-Dame) 31 N/A Alucard’s Sword & Shield Alucard’s Tower (Main Hall) 33 Can teleport the user when they attack with this weapon.

Holding down the attack button while wielding a Sword and Shield causes Rose to put out the shield, which can reduce the damage of incoming attacks significantly. Blocking attacks builds Mana just like striking an enemy would, perhaps to a greater degree than something like the Longsword. Charging the shield block for any set of time and releasing it causes Rose to lunge forward with a devastating shield bash, dealing big damage to enemies while dashing. This defensive weapon works best when used patiently, especially Alucard’s Sword & Shield, which may be one of the strongest weapons in the game.

5. Fists/Gauntlets

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One of the first alternate weapons to the Longsword you’ll find are the Cestus, a pair of gauntlet Fists that imbue you with fast, lethal attacks. This weapon is much faster than many others Rose can wield, dealing close-range strikes with heavier impact. The more times you hit an opponent with any Fist weapon, the more damage the tool accumulates through the use of combination attacks, making up for the weapon type’s initial low damage. Chaining together attack chains with Fists is similar to a must-play fighting game, although without special move inputs to guide your way.

The table below goes over all four Fist weapons in the game, including those you unlock early and later in Belmont’s Curse:

Weapon Where To Find Attack Power Extra Effect Cestus Sewer Reservoir (Paris Streets) 12 N/A Jewel Knuckles Old Gallery (Main Hall) 17 N/A Fists of Talos Builder’s Bureau (Clock Tower) 21 N/A Bernhard’s Wrath Level Deviled (Hall of Mirrors) 26 Heals the wielder when attack combos get higher.

Holding down the attack button with any Fist causes Rose to charge up a huge strike, which can be cancelled into after any part of her normal weapon combo. Unlike many other weapons, the Fists can combo attacks together in the air as well as the ground, even if its charged attack can’t be used aerially. Perhaps the best move attached to the Fists is the Uppercut, Rose’s unique Arcane Whip follow-up with the weapon if players get the timing right. This attack launches some enemies skyward, giving Rose room to set up aerial combos similar to Marvel vs Capcom and other fast-paced fighting games.

4. Greatswords (Two-Handed Swords)

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Greatswords are a weapon type you’ll be introduced to when you defeat Joan of Arc, aka The Warrior Tarot card, in Belmont’s Curse fairly early into the game. This is one of the few weapon types you get for defeating a boss, but these two-handed weapons represent a strong archetype within the game’s combat systems. As you might guess, Greatswords have the highest base damage of any weapon, but have slow attacks compared to tools like the Fist or Longsword armaments you’ve wielded before.

The table below has all four Greatswords in the game, including where to find them and the attack numbers behind their high damage:

Weapon Where To Find Attack Power Extra Effect Burnt Sword of Fierbois Roof of the Tower (Paris Streets) 25 N/A Claymore The Way of the Fist (Clock Tower) 31 N/A Durandal Lisa’s Laboratory (Library) 36 N/A Excalibur Chapel (Notre-Dame) after The Brittle King boss fight 44 Shoots projectiles of pure light when used to attack.

The Arcane Whip follow-up for any Greatsword is a circular spinning attack that hits enemies around Rose, dealing big damage in the process. Rose can charge any individual strike of a Greatsword to cause it to deal higher damage, but these attacks can get interrupted if she’s hit by a strong counterattack. As a result, you have to be aware of enemy attack timings and vulnerable windows to make the most use out of a Greatsword. Cool multi-strike moves from the weapon’s natural combo give you many ways to charge different parts of the Greatsword’s offensive pattern, so it may take some learning to unlock potentially the highest damage sequences the game has to offer.

3. Spear/Lances

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Range is an aspect of weapons in Belmont’s Curse that is often overlooked yet incredibly important, as being able to attack enemies at a space where they can’t hit you can give Rose a great advantage in battle. Lances or Spears fulfill this angle of combat well, oftentimes becoming the best weapons for exploring or backtracking through expansive areas to prevent Rose from losing lots of health while discovering new places. This is the one weapon you can use as a projectile too, as holding the attack button with any Spear allows Rose to aim and throw it at flying, floating, or otherwise hard-to-reach enemies.

As always, there are four types of Spears you can collect, including the ones listed in the table below:

Weapon Where To Find Attack Power Extra Effect Lance Fountain of the Innocents (Holy Innocents’ Cemetery) 22 N/A Halberd Mechanic’s Ascent (Clock Tower) 28 N/A Gungnir Collapsed Path of Orpheus (Catacombs) 33 N/A Chauve-Souris Heart of the Clock (Clock Tower) 38 When thrown, will try to chase up to two consecutive targets, piercing any enemy along the way.

One of the best aspects of any Spear is that it opens up the Metroidvania gameplay of Belmont’s Curse in new ways, letting you break walls easier through the projectile. Hard places to reach suddenly become much easier to open up when you can throw a Lance toward a breakable spot you can see, but not quite reach. This creates a suitable ledge for Rose to climb up, but Spears are good outside of exploration too. The natural Spear combo is multi-hitting, meaning it can hit surrounding enemies in its range well. With a long reach on vertical and downward aerial attacks too, Spears can often hit annoying enemies that exist as small and elusive inconveniences.

2. Dual Blades

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The fastest weapon type in Belmont’s Curse is not the Fist weapons, but the Dual Blades you can find throughout your adventure. This weapon combines two Longswords together to give Rose access to blinding attack speeds, albeit with lower damage as a result. Due to the number of hits you can inflict, though, these weapons are still extremely useful for players who prefer a faster fighting style than the Fists provide. Like The Fists, there are secret techniques to the Dual Blades that allow them to be even stronger than you’d imagine.

Technically, there are eight Dual Blades divided into four collectible weapons, which are listed in the following table:

Weapon Where To Find Attack Power Extra Effect Pair of Longswords Crossroads of the Dead (Catacombs) 20 N/A Rapiers Watch Tower (Main Hall) 25 N/A Almace and Hauteclaire Flooded Crypt (Holy Innocents’ Cemetery) 30 N/A War and Famine Great Organ Room (Notre-Dame) 33 The last attack in the weapon combo creates an empowering area on the ground.

Dual Blades have one of the best Arcane Whip follow-ups in the game, where Rose performs a flurry attack in place that hits a variety of enemies around her. This can be a strong attack against floating swords and other monsters who create defensive projectiles or barriers around themselves. The Dual Blades are great at breaking defenses due to how they have a combo tied to timing their attack patterns in a way to unlock more moves. For example, pressing the attack input again during a specific time in the Dual Blades’ first strike causes it to transition to a flurry of stabs.

Doing this again makes the weapon perform a circular spinning slash, turning the right timing into an endless onslaught that’s hard for enemies to get away from. Whatever attack you “unlocked” in this special chain becomes the default until you stop attacking long enough for the weapon to reset. This weapon type is perhaps the most difficult to master next to the Fists or Greatswords, but it can be incredibly rewarding if you take the time to learn.

1. Whips

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The nostalgic Whip weapon returns in the newest Castlevania in all its usual glory, being an unorthodox weapon in Belmont’s Curse, but one of the strongest in the right hands. The Whip is an incredibly simple specialist weapon, where players can strike forward and hit enemies along the length of the long-reaching tool. Unlike the Spears, Whips don’t have a traditional “combo,” instead having three Whip strikes rapidly before Rose pauses in the attack chain. Rose can aim her Whip attacks in any direction, including omnidirectional angles like diagonally upward or downward depending on the player’s input.

There are four unique Whips to find in Belmont’s Curse, but only one shown in the table below has a special property for players to use:

Weapon Where To Find Attack Power Extra Effect Whip Hall of the Fallen Angels (Catacombs) 24 N/A Thorn Whip Fine Arts Shelves (Library) 30 N/A Morning Star Inner Courtyard (Main Hall) 35 N/A Vampire Killer Deacon’s Quarter (Notre-Dame) 40 Burn enemies with the tip of this weapon, then cause them to explode in spreading flames when they die.

Like some of the best Castlevania games, Whips can drag enemies closer if the attack button is held after certain follow-ups. Additionally, the end of the Whip attack is the part that deals the most damage, making player positioning important to get the most out of the weapon. This weapon deals extremely high damage when used repeatedly, but it is far less mobile than tools like the Dual Blades or Fists. Without many defensive properties either, players have to get used to the Whip, but when they do, it can be the weapon type with the best results against the various enemies within Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse.

What type of weapon will you be using in Belmont’s Curse the most? Let us know in the comments below!