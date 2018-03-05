Inside Xbox Series Premieres This Week With Sea of Thieves, Far Cry 5

Microsoft is beginning to ramp up its gaming effort yet again, this time with a new video series that takes a closer look at first and third party games that are making their way to Xbox One consoles this year.

The company has announced that Inside Xbox will make its premiere this week, starting on March 10th at 12:00 PM PDT. The program will be available for viewing on Mixer, YouTube, Twitch and Facebook.

Larry “Major Nelson” Hyrb will take part in the show, along with a number of other development superstars talking about their upcoming projects, along with Xbox figures like Graeme Boyd, Jeff Rubenstein, Alex Hebert and Lydia Ellery, among others. This particular episode will take a closer look at the forthcoming Sea of Thieves, as well as Ubisoft‘s first-person extravaganza Far Cry 5. Both games are slated to arrive later this month.

“Inside Xbox is many things,” the company noted in its press release. “A premier live news broadcast that will highlight breaking announcements and a peek behind the curtain of Team Xbox. A glimpse at the mysteries of game design and a celebration of some of the month’s most exciting games and features. Most of all, it’s an opportunity for us to celebrate and listen to you, the community. All of this will be available streaming in 4K/UHD on supported services and platforms.”

“For us, Inside Xbox is the next step on a path Team Xbox has been traveling for many years. From programs like feedback.xbox.com to the Xbox Insider Program, and the great work the team has done with Gaming For Everyone, we believe strongly in transparency, inclusion, and having an authentic two-way conversation with our fans. We want to hear from you as much as we want you to hear from us.

“Whether you want us to celebrate your clutch 1v4 Chicken Dinner in PUBG, show off your epic treasure haul in Sea of Thieves, ask questions of our interviewees, provide feedback, or just want to sass (politely of course) our friendly hosts, drop us a line using #insidexbox on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram. We may highlight your content or commentary from our dedicated community desk on the show, overseen by our good friends Rukari Austin and Alex Hebert.

“Of course, we’ll also be unlocking the ‘free stuff chest’ with prizes and giveaways for those that participate in the conversation, including some great MixPot giveaways, so make sure you’ve got your Mixer account all squared away and connected to your Microsoft Account.”

So tune in later this week and see what all the Xbox fun is all about! You can check out the trailer above.