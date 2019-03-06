New Inside Xbox Episode Promises Exciting ‘Halo: The Master Chief Collection’ News

Contents of the next episode of Inside Xbox have been previewed with “exciting news” pertaining to Halo: The Master Chief Collection among other announcements.

Microsoft teased the announcements for Inside Xbox on Wednesday with the video above that previewed what’s to come on March 12th. Halo: The Master Chief Collection is the headliner for the next episode of the series, but other reveals and discussions dealing with DayZ and One Piece: World Seeker as well as the next steps for Xbox Game Pass will also make appearances.

“We’ll have some exciting news involving Halo: The Master Chief Collection!” Microsoft’s announcement about its upcoming episode said. “The hourlong episode will also feature DayZ, One Piece World Seeker and of course, Xbox Game Pass! Of course, there’s much more that we can’t reveal just yet, so be sure to tune in live on Mixer, Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter on Tuesday, March 12th at 2 p.m PT / 5 p.m. ET.”

John Junyszek, community coordinator for 343 Industries, commented on the Inside Xbox teaser and said the news that’s going to be heard during the episode was what the developer had planned for SXSW. That big industry event was rumored to bring about an announcement for Halo: The Master Chief Collection on the PC platform. That reveal still hasn’t been confirmed yet, but it’s looking more likely that PC players might hear some promising news now that the timing of 343 Industries’ announcement has been bumped up.

We couldn’t wait until SXSW to share this news with you. Trust us, you’ll want to be there! 👀 //t.co/WAx4SBAVHI — John Junyszek (@Unyshek) March 6, 2019

It’s unclear at this time what surprises Microsoft might have in store for viewers during the next episode of Inside Xbox, though the series typically reveals new additions to the catalog or ones that’ll come at a later date. In a recent reveal, Microsoft added Just Cause 4 and more games to Xbox Game Pass while teasing more news that’ll be revealed prior to the next episode of Inside Xbox.

Microsoft’s next episode of Inside Xbox is scheduled to air on March 12th.

