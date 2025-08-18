5 Video Games That Fans Should Give Up on Ever Coming Out

Very little compares to the hype of waiting for a new release. Whether it’s a sequel to a game you enjoyed or an ambitious new release shown off with an impressive trailer, hype from excited fans fuels the gaming industry and keeps us patiently waiting and eagerly checking on updates for our anticipated new title. It’s hard to explain, then, just how disappointing infinite delays, abandoned updates, and other symptoms of development hell can be on fans who have invested all of their energy into waiting for a title that probably won’t come out.

Unfortunately, these are five video games that are stuck in development hell or otherwise have no chance of being completed. If your favorite upcoming title is on this list, I’ve got bad news: you might be better just giving up hope that these games will ever come out.

1) Beyond Good and Evil 2

Image courtesy of ubisoft

Beyond Good and Evil 2 is the proposed sequel to 2003’s Beyond Good and Evil. Originally announced in 2008, the game went silent for almost a decade before being revealed again in 2017, though there has still been no news on when the game might be released. At this point, Beyond Good and Evil 2 has been in development for over three generations of consoles, meaning any meaningful progress made on the game has likely been scrapped multiple times to continue and update the project for the latest hardware.

Tragedy struck the development of Beyond Good and Evil 2 in 2023 when the creative director Emile Morel suddenly died at age 40. Designer Fawzi Mesmar was appointed as the new creative director in October 2024, and since then, there has been no meaningful news or updates on this “still in development” game.

Some fans believe that elements of the game, which were supposed to be space-pirate themed, were scrapped and reused for Star Wars: Outlaws.

2) Star Citizen

Image Courtesy of Cloud Imperium Games

Star Citizen is a space-themed trading, ship-building, and combat game with a proposed massive multiplayer setting. Essentially, the sci-fi open-world RPG of everyone’s dreams, this ambitious game’s development quickly spiraled out of control despite a massive crowdfunding campaign. After nearly a decade in development, there is still no plan for when Star Citizen might release.

Technically, several proof-of-concept demos for some of the game’s features, called “modules,” were released, but nothing came together to combine them into one single playable experience, nor were many of the game’s promised features delivered in this way.

3) Hytale

image courtesy of riot games

Hytale was the promised solution to a period of time where Minecraft was severely lacking in features, updates, or promised future development. Originally created by the creators of the Hypixel Minecraft server, Hytale‘s announcement trailer was greatly received by fans, and the company was even purchased by Riot Games. After a decade in development, however, the game was officially cancelled this year.

While Hytale was scrapped, the original developers of the project have announced interest in reviving it. However, it’s highly unlikely to happen, so eager fans still waiting probably shouldn’t get their hopes up.

4) BioShock 4

image courtesy of 2k games

Originally announced in 2019, things are not looking good for BioShock 4, despite insistence from developers that the game “is definitely going to come out.”

Beyond a long development time with very little updates, a recent interview review at Take-Two comes with damning news for BioShock 4. According to said review, the game “Failed to impress,” resulting in a change of leadership on the project and a revamped narrative, which will likely lead to even further delays.

5) The League of Legends MMORPG

image courtesy of riot games

Originally unveiled back in 2020, Riot Games shocked the world with the announcement of an MMORPG set in Runeterra, the narrative setting for their hit game League of Legends. The idea was incredibly popular with both fans of the game and newcomers drawn in through Arcane and Legends of Runeterra, and for a while, development seemed like a sure thing with industry veterans from World of Warcraft taking control of the project. However, in the five years since the project was announced, there have been no signs of progress, and the original staff is no longer involved.

Though Riot Games insists that the project is still alive and has undergone a “refresh” in 2024, things are not looking great for the League MMORPG. Several other non-League game projects undertaken by Riot proved to be a failure, with Riot Forge, a publishing label dedicated to making games set in the Runeterra universe, being closed after releasing only a few titles.